On Thursday, the Provo Municipal Council unanimously passed a resolution calling on residents to accept personal responsibility for social distancing, wearing face masks, and following other health measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
What the resolution was not, was a mandate or ordinance to do so. Thus, while upping the game on wearing face masks and encouraging its use in the resolution language, the council fell short of an enforceable document.
Official enforcement may or may not come in an ordinance that will be discussed, possibly Tuesday or potentially moved to a Thursday special meeting, according to George Handley, council chair.
The resolutionReasons for the resolution were stated in the “whereas” portion that makes reference to a Brigham Young University study on the spread of COVID-19, concerns with thousands of students returning to the area and the general health of the public.
Referring to the BYU study, the resolution states, “Masks could be one of the most powerful and cost-effective tools to stop COVID-19 and accelerate the economic recovery.”
The resolution acknowledged the extensive work Provo, BYU and its partners have done to reduce the spread of COVID-19 on campus.
“The close proximity and interconnectedness of the students with the larger community off campus can seed larger outbreaks of the disease; therefore, the study recommends that masks be required in all businesses and enclosed spaces outside the home and that gatherings larger than 50 people not be permitted,” the resolution said.
Red or yellow?On Wednesday, a report released by the Center for Public Integrity, a Pulitzer Prize-winning, nonprofit newsroom in Washington, D.C., gave information that is withheld from the public but passed on to states from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
“The White House Coronavirus Task Force is providing tailored recommendations weekly to every governor and health commissioner for their states and counties,” the report said.
The Aug. 19 report indicates the Provo/Orem area and Utah and Wasatch counties are the only areas in Utah still in the red when it comes to positivity rates.
What that means is the areas in red, according to the White House task force, should be following the same red phase regulations that Governor Gary Herbert recommended in Utah during March and April.
The council’s resolution asks for greater compliance to the “State’s Phased Guidelines for the General Public and Businesses to Maximize Public Health and Economic Reactivation.”
During the first week of August, Herbert gave municipalities and counties the authority to mandate how they will proceed in their various circumstances.
On Wednesday, Herbert renewed Utah’s state of emergency, as virus counts have not diminished but have started to increase again. On Friday, the State Health Department reported 463 new cases.
The thereforeIn voting unanimously for the resolution, the council said the following in the “therefore section”:
“Be it resolved that we, the members of the Provo City Municipal Council, declare that this is a time to act collaboratively on behalf of others.”
Specifically the resolution calls for “requiring” the wearing of face masks at any public spaces, buildings and events where social distancing is not reasonable, possible or prudent.
Some council members were concerned that “requiring” appears as a mandate; others, including Councilman Travis Hoban wanted to know how the requirement would be enforced.
The council’s resolution called upon Kaufusi to take every “necessary and reasonable action” to educate, exhort and help residents, businesses and visitors comply with comprehensive social distancing and public masking protocol, to expand Mask Up information and increase compliance with Utah’s Phased Guidelines, including asking for funds if necessary to support the plans.
The council hopes that residents will “comply with public health protocols — not just for one’s own sake, but also to protect our fellow citizens and allay their fears.”
Police enforcementPolice Chief Rich Ferguson took a few minutes during the presentation to share his concern. He noted that he does not have enough officers to enforce a mandate if one were to be passed and that he is against any form of mandate.
The council has reopened the online Open Town Hall survey for residents to continue to give their opinions on how the council should proceed.