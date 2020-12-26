As university students began arriving at Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University for school this fall, numbers of COVID-19 cases began spiking.
Utah County suddenly accounted for 40% of Utah’s new cases, while only representing 20% of the state’s population.
While the Provo Municipal Council called for a mask mandate, it appeared to have little effect on students when they were off campus. The two universities had stringent rules while on campus.
With private parties and gatherings continuing with no masks in sight on any of the participants, students at Y Digital and Provo’s administration decided they had to do something to convince the young adults it was time to mask up.
What blossomed from that was the “Join the Maskerade” initiative. The goal was to get 5,000 students to pledge that they would wear masks not only on campus but off campus, too.
Escalating COVID-19 case numbers in September prompted Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and the Provo Municipal Council to dedicate $10,000 of its federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to education.
“The alarming increase in case counts, particularly among high school and college students, signaled a need to respond quickly for the health of our entire community,” Kaufusi said. “We needed to convince students to follow state health protocols knowing they had no interest in hearing a lecture from adults. That was the challenge, and it was a big one.”
According to Nicole Martin, Provo’s public information officer, the solution was a collaborative community education campaign that included both Provo and Orem, all Utah Valley universities and colleges, local businesses, and most importantly, students.
“The outreach and, ultimately, the outcome would not have been nearly as successful without this support,” Martin added. “It’s a perfect example of what can be accomplished when the community works together. That being said, the secret sauce was students talking to students.”
While some campaigns emphasized the compassionate side of the discussion by attempting to convince people to wear a mask for the safety of others — “Wear a mask for your neighbor” — the most successful mask campaigns among the younger demographic were those which emphasized humor over compassion, according to the Y Digital team.
For example, Miami’s humorous take on how not to wear a mask was received very positively among the younger generation compared to Connecticut’s compassionate approach.
“Other key takeaways from our research phase included using bright, eye-catching colors, developing a landing page as a hub for campaign information, and utilizing the reach of local micro-influencers,” according to Y Digital.
The influencer tools used — Facebook and Instagram — garnered 219,000 followers within its first two weeks. With students now home, Join the Maskerade exceeded its goal of 5,000 signed pledges and 560,000 online impressions.
Over the life of the campaign, the group ran 24 ads. Its daily maximum budget was $40. The final cost of the campaign totaled $2,373.
“Our community worked together to solve a problem, and as a result, our colleges and universities remained open, students could safely enjoy their college experience and our community is safer,” Kaufusi said.
Y Digital agency is an award-winning, student-run digital marketing agency sponsored by BYU.
The students in the agency work on digital marketing projects for real clients under the supervision of industry professionals and director, Adam Durfee. To date, the students have worked with dozens of companies, both large and small, including Marriott, Disney, Pepsi, Subaru and HGTV.