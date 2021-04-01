It was 172 years ago today that Provo was officially founded. To say the city has come a long way is an understatement.
The city has gone through a lot since 1849. Wars, pandemics, major growth from agriculture, to small town to mid-sized metro area. From obscure to internationally known and much more.
With the hopeful end of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic development and just spring time in the air, Mayor Michelle Kaufusi has much to smile about.
The Daily Herald sat down with the mayor to talk about how Provo is doing, and why celebrating this year’s birthday is so important.
“This is an exciting time! If current projections hold, we’ll be out from under a lot of restrictions soon,” Kaufusi said. “I’m eager for us to not just get out of the house, but hopefully to re-engage as a community in positive ways.”
Kaufusi said she is done doing the elbow greeting and is more inclined to shake hands and rub shoulders with residents.
“I can’t wait to rub shoulders with residents more, including through town hall type meetings,” Kaufusi said. “And, speaking of, we’re planning a big party for the whole community in the Rock Canyon bowl this summer, in August.”
Kaufusi added, “If it’s safe, we definitely want to get together and celebrate.”
Preserving natural spaces
In thinking about Provo and where it’s headed in the coming years, Kaufusi says she has a list of things.
“Something I’m thinking a lot about and am really excited about is a focus on preserving open spaces,” Kaufusi said. “I love our foothills; I’m up running in them every day, but I’m focused more and more on what we can do to ensure that our foothills are preserved for future generations.”
She said that goes for other open spaces as well, like along Utah Lake.
“I serve on the Utah Lake Commission and know that someday we’re going to get that lake in great shape and it’s going to be a huge asset to all of us,” Kaufusi said. “So, we’re spending a lot of time working on things like that, trying to preserve the natural resources we have here.”
Kaufusi said it’s hard to balance the respect that must be kept for property rights while exploring ways to ensure Provo’s most important natural assets are here for future generations.
With that being said, the development and growth of Provo cannot be overstated and the next few years will be ones of tremendous growth – particularly for the west side of the city.
West-side story
“Another exciting thing on the horizon for me is a west-side grocery store,” Kaufusi said. “As you know, this has been a priority for the city for, what, 25 years? And it’s been a major priority for those who live there.
“The good news is that through some bold initiatives we have broken the logjam,” Kaufusi said. “We were basically stuck because of an interesting historical situation. But we just recently got free of that, and you should see how that has changed the dynamic.”
She noted the municipal council has been very supportive.
“They deserve our thanks,” Kaufusi said. “They supported a legislative zoning fix that was critical, and then they also approved some funding, to really put us where we need to be to attract a grocer.”
Getting a west-side grocery store was such a big priority for Kaufusi that she put together a task force to work on it weekly.
“We have no plans to stop meeting till we are breaking ground on a grocery store,” Kaufusi said. “It’s critical because it’s not just a quality-of-life issue. It’s an economic issue.”
She noted that Provo loses a great deal of money from people leaving the city to shop elsewhere.
“That kills our sales taxes and means we don’t have resources that we could be keeping right here in Provo.”
Other west-side developments that have already started include the new terminal and multiple gates at the airport and the regional sports park.
“The airport and regional sports park are also going to enhance the economy, bringing many more visitors, which will mean that more money gets spent here on hotels, eating out and all kinds of other things,” Kaufusi said.
“And all of that helps us in so many ways. It helps our business owners. It provides jobs, and sales taxes, and those help pay for our infrastructure and other needs,” Kaufusi added.
Beyond that, Kaufusi said city leaders were excited about engaging better with Provo businesses.
“There are some great ideas coming on that,” Kaufusi said.
Utility billing
While Provo is seeing an uptick in activity, there are still concerns. The mixup last summer and fall on residents’ utility bills is just an example.
Kaufusi said she knows firsthand what kind of anxiety people were having over large billings. She also was tagged by a large bill.
She said she put staff to work overtime to chase down and address the issue.
“I just couldn’t sleep well over the possibility that something could have been missed,” Kaufusi said. “So, I did something that I’m not sure has been done before. I initiated an independent audit review.
“I want to be sure that not a single resident was charged more than they should have been,” Kaufusi added. “I’m excited to see the results because we really can’t tolerate it if there have been any errors that weren’t fixed.”
City infrastructure
“If you’re a mayor and you’re just looking to enjoy the moment, that’s one thing. If you instead are trying to look at the long-term good of the city, there’s some heavy lifting involved and I am not afraid of hard work,” Kaufusi said.
“An updated wastewater treatment plant was one of those boring projects that we probably could have ignored, but it would have been a disaster at some point,” Kaufusi added.
Putting off the project for just a couple of years could have been problematic.
“It had to be addressed, so we took it head on,” Kaufusi said. “Now the treatment plant is underway, and that means we’ll be in good shape, for decades.
“Our lake will be cleaner, we won’t have massive environmental fines, and we won’t have a crisis with a treatment plant dying on us,” Kaufusi added. “It was old, and it could have died on us at any moment.”
As far as the west-side infrastructure that has been on hold, Kaufusi said it’s ready to go.
“Our public works director, Dave Decker, who is just great, he’s basically told our planners that they have a total green light to approve projects on the west side,” Kaufusi said. “That’s huge. That’s been a long time coming. But the sewer infrastructure is finally going in, and we’re going to be able to meet the demand.”
Kaufusi said the city doesn’t intend to build the west side completely out.
Airport flying high
When talking about the airport, the mayor has a twinkle in her eye and a big smile on her face. She sees the vision of what might transpire there.
“It’s a great project. It’s going to be good for us as residents and good for our business community,” Kaufusi said. “I think it really cements Provo as a gateway to this entire valley and beyond.
“Our motto is ‘Welcome Home’ and I love that we’re going to welcome more and more people,” Kaufusi said.
“Since we’ve announced the new terminal, which remember was paid for using state, county and federal funding, plus some of our own, we’ve been adding destinations and flights. And we’re still working on landing more carriers which would be fantastic.”
All of these projects cost money and some residents have been concerned about the city being over bonded or even in bondage to several ongoing multi-million dollar projects.
Bonds
“We are doing fantastic,” Kaufusi said. “We’re well below the debt levels that are allowed. We have great bond ratings and are in really good shape.
“No one likes to go into debt, and we’ve been really careful on that front. But it was reported Tuesday (in council work session) that we’re on the very low end of debt for cities of our size.”
Kaufusi noted that about the only way to improve Provo’s bond ratings was to become a bigger city.
“They base it partially off how big you are, and we’re still too small for some of the highest ratings. But we’re as high as we can be, is what they were saying.”
Provo vs. COVID
Throughout 2020, Provo had a rough go with the spikes in COVID-19 cases. Unmasked mega parties and closed businesses and activities did not make it easy on people. The Daily Herald asked the mayor how things are going now as the pandemic continues worldwide.
“We’re doing well overall. I mean for some people and for some businesses it’s been devastating, of course, but for most of us, we’ve weathered the storm and are going to be in great shape,” Kaufusi said.
“I’m glad I was able to play a small part in helping with that,” Kaufusi said. “As you know, we got some federal money and one of the first things we did was push to make sure some of it went directly to businesses that needed it to keep alive.”
Kaufusi noted that she was the co-chair of the committee that decided how to do that, and the committee came up with a program and vetting process.
“In the end, we were able to funnel well over $3 million to Provo businesses. That felt really good. As far as going forward, I think we’re going to see great things for businesses as we head into summer.”
She also added that there were great things in store for residents too.
“A lot of our businesses are excited for us to get out and about, and a lot of us are ready for that chance,” Kaufusi said.
What else?
The Freedom Festival team is moving forward full speed; there will be a parade, and Stadium of Fire, according to the mayor.
“Those are not just great for our residents and visitors but also bring in a lot of spending,” Kaufusi said. “And of course, some of our major businesses here are not really Provo businesses, but worldwide businesses that just happened to choose Provo for their headquarters, like NuSkin or Qualtrics. So, we’ve got great things going in Provo and we have only just begun.”
Kaufusi couldn’t end her discussion on Provo without mentioning the new city hall.
“City hall is coming along great,” she said. “It’s a beautiful building and is going to enhance one of the gateways into our city. Our gateways, whether it’s the freeway exits or the mouth of the canyon are something we want to enhance.”
Kaufusi said the new city hall is being built in the perfect place and will enhance 500 West and Center Street as a gateway into Provo.