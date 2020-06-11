Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi has tested negative for COVID-19.
“I received my negative COVID-19 test result today,” Kaufusi said Thursday. “Despite receiving two “No Test” notifications from TestUtah.com, I took the extra precaution of taking the test and am now pleased to be officially cleared by medical authorities to resume my normal activities.”
Kaufusi, a republican candidate for Lt. Governor, took the test after her gubernatorial running mate Jon Huntsman Jr. announced Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19. He indicated he most likely contracted if from one of his staff that announced last week they had it.
“I’m relieved with the negative test result and am appreciative of our healthcare professionals,” said Kaufusi.
Upon receiving notification of possible exposure, Kaufusi reported she followed the protocol outlined by the Utah Coronavirus Task Force, taking the TestUtah.com screening twice and receiving a “No Test Needed” result both times, according to Nicole Martin, Provo City communications manager.
“Given her role as Mayor and its required interactions, Mayor Kaufusi took the extra precaution of a nasal swab test to provide reassurance to those she serves,” Martin said.
“We’re all anxious to return to normal, but we need to find the balance between living our lives and protecting our health and the health of those around us,” Kaufusi said. “Self-regulating with safety measures is the ‘new normal.’”
On Thursday, the state reported a daily count of 388 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths.
Provo launched its ‘Proceed with Caution’ COVID-19 recovery plan with an emphasis on the precautions individuals can take, such as proper hygiene and social distancing.
“The phrase ‘Proceed with Caution’ is more than a street sign, it can become a guiding principle to help our community move forward safely,” Kaufusi said.
“Proceed with Caution” signage is displayed prominently throughout Provo City buildings to provide safety guidance to both citizens and employees.