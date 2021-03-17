What city has been dubbed the best-run city in the U.S.? If you said Provo, you’re right.
Over the past several years, Provo has received several kudos on every level from its outdoor adventure areas to its entrepreneur programs.
Now, in her State of the City road trip, Mayor Michelle Kaufusi is taking time to shine some light on the economy and downtown Provo.
Kaufusi met with members of the city's Municipal Council first to shine that light on the growth at the Provo Municipal Airport, which is in the growing stages but continues to bring economic growth. By 2023 the airport will have a new terminal with four gates and most likely other airlines flying to and from the city. Currently Provo is the second-largest airport in the state behind Salt Lake City International Airport.
This and other developments from business to housing have not stopped even during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that is why the city is getting national respect. When others have had a drastic downturn during the pandemic, Provo is doing better in sales tax revenues and construction than the year before.
Perhaps the place that gets the most attention and one that has shown resilience during the pandemic is downtown Provo.
Downtown Provo is home to 73 unique eating establishments. On her economic stop, Kaufusi was joined by two of her friends -- Keith Morey, who is Provo’s economic development director and Quinn Peterson, head of Downtown Provo, Inc. and a dynamic business leader, according to Kaufusi.
“Like businesses everywhere, Provo’s businesses have had to struggle through the challenges of a pandemic. But as a credit to their ingenuity and grit, almost all of them have survived and many of them have found new ways to thrive,” Kaufusi said.
“Last year, I was pleased to co-chair a team that provided up to $20,000 of CARES Act money to each qualifying Provo business — not as a loan but as instant monetary relief,” Kaufusi added.
Provo businesses received a total of over $3 million through these efforts.
“My team and I also helped businesses like this one, Hruska’s Kolaches, secure outdoor heaters to help attract customers during our colder months,” Kaufusi said. “By the way, if you haven’t tried a kolache yet, get yourself over here. They’re amazing.”
Kaufusi is always inviting residents to shop in Provo. While folks like Morey and Peterson do a lot, the reality is that every Provo resident can help Provo thrive economically.
“As you probably know, Provo is home to hundreds of great tech startups, including one of the world’s most successful tech companies, Qualtrics,” Kaufusi said. “Like Keith and Quinn and hundreds of other business leaders, I’m dedicated to ensuring Provo will always be economically vibrant. We hope you, too, will join us in that important quest.”
For those who would like to read more about the economic efforts of the city or any other part of the four-day State of the City road trip, they can visit http://ProvoConnect.com.