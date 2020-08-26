On Wednesday, as promised, Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi received and rejected the Provo Municipal Council’s mandate ordinance on wearing face masks.
The mandate ordinance includes wearing face masks: in public indoor spaces only if social distancing isn’t possible; indoor public gatherings of 50 or more regardless of social distancing; outdoors only if in a group of 25 or more and social distancing isn’t possible.
The maximum citation is $55. However, an organizer of a large public gathering who doesn’t require masks at the event will be fined $500.
With her letter of reasons why and an electronic signature, the task now lies before the council to accept her veto or to override it.
That will happen at a special meeting of the council at 6 p.m. Thursday. Residents may watch the proceedings on YouTube or the city’s Facebook page.
According to Cliff Strachan, executive director of the council, there is only one thing on the agenda. They will read the mayor’s letter, decide on what their course of action will be and then take a vote.
Strachan said it shouldn't take more than 30 minutes because there is no public input and they are not talking about amending anything at the meeting.
With the council uniting Tuesday and voting unanimously on the ordinance, it is anticipated council members will have the super majority vote needed to override the mayor’s veto and have the ordinance in place when school starts at Brigham Young University on Monday.