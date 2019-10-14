Utah Valley Hospital treated 59 people who came through the emergency room Sunday following a carbon monoxide leak at a chapel belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 650 E. Stadium Ave. in Provo.
Of those patients 14 were treated in the hyperbaric chambers at Utah Valley Hospital, eight were transferred to the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray to use hyperbaric chambers and one was sent to LDS Hospital, according to Janet Frank, spokeswoman for Intermountain Healthcare.
Frank said that it takes from one-and-a-half to 3 hours in a hyperbaric chamber to clear the body of the high levels of carbon monoxide and introduce oxygen.
“Everyone was released and allowed to go home," Frank said. “Some received oxygen and others were seen and released.”
A brief statement from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said, “We are working with local authorities to investigate the cause of this incident and are relieved that all members of the Pleasant View 1st Ward affected were checked and treated immediately. We continue to pray for their well-being.”
The LDS Church is still investigating exactly what happened.
Captain Dean York, with Provo Fire & Rescue, said emergency crews received a medical call at about 11 a.m. Sunday at the church for a single person feeling ill.
When they responded to the scene, their carbon monoxide sensors began going off, and they evacuated the building.
Dominion Energy was alerted and responded to the scene, where they isolated the problem to a boiler inside the building.
By the time of the evacuation, several more churchgoers had fallen ill. One was transferred to Utah Valley Hospital by ambulance, and several more arrived by personal vehicle.
According to Don Porter, manager of media relations with Dominion Power, when a crew member arrived on the scene Sunday, the church had been aired out for about a half hour and carbon monoxide readings were still at 200 parts per million. That is the level when emergency crews evacuate.
Porter said they believe it was as high at 500 parts per million, which is why so many went to the hospital.
Dominion also found not only a boiler, but forced air furnaces in the church. The boiler was red tagged and the outdoor gas meter was turned off. The chapel cannot be occupied until it has been made safe through repair or new equipment has been installed and tested.
Porter said it is up to the LDS Church to bring in professional HVAC crews to fix the problem.
Dr. Lindell Weaver, medical director of the hyperbaric medicine center at Intermountain Medical Center and LDS Hospital, said as temperatures drop, Utahns need to protect themselves and their family from this deadly gas.
Carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless, tasteless and a poisonous gas. Because of the nature of the gas, it has been dubbed "the silent killer."
Carbon monoxide poisoning is the No. 1 cause of death by poisoning, according to Weaver.
The poisoning can be caused by a faulty furnace or heating sources in the home, automobile exhaust, small gas engines and other fuel operated machines being used poorly and in unventilated spaces.
“Carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms are similar to the flu — nausea, tiredness, aches and pains,” Weaver said. “If you suspect you have been exposed to high-levels of carbon monoxide, you should leave immediately and seek help.”
Porter also added that fall is the time of year for professionals to be called in to check furnaces. It is important to have a professional look at any potentially faulty heating equipment.