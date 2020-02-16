Three years ago, Provo resident Alex Balinski launched a new app that would allow individuals to share information, life stories, travel tips and much more through video feeds.
Lifey now has more than 10,000 videos recorded on the app on a variety of topics, according to Matt Lyon, Lifey representative.
There are eight general topics on the app, including countries, family life, religions, LDS missions, U.S. cities, health conditions and careers. There are hundreds of sub-topics, with more general topics expected to be added this year. A majority of user-submitted videos fall under the LDS missions category.
Balinski said he felt inspired to create the Lifey app. So in 2012, he quit his job to create the free online resource.
“I felt inspired to create video resources as a BYU freshman in 2006,” Balinski said. “I started Lifey at the beginning of 2015. I started working on the Lifey app with my friend Chris in 2017.”
Balinski said Lifey evolved in about 2012 when he started the Prepare to Serve YouTube channel. He interviewed about 1,000 returned LDS missionaries talking about preparing for missions. It grew from there.
“I created more YouTube channels, interviewing people about their health conditions and creating free video biographies,” Balinski said. “Then I felt inspired to create a platform that would make it easier to search vlog-style videos. As much as I loved creating playlists on YouTube, I thought there was a better way to collect, organize and search vlog-style videos.”
Balinski would like to see the app grow globally and in many foreign languages. Right now, videos are in English except when individuals are speaking in their native tongue or, for instance, returned LDS missionaries speak in the language they learned for their missions.
Lindcee Fonbuena has utilized the Lifey app to share some of her travel and missionary experiences with viewers.
“The first videos I recorded were about my mission. And I shared those because I love my mission, and I love talking about my mission, but I don’t want to annoy people with my mission stories,” Fonbuena said. “I liked that I could record about my mission and that the only reason someone would actually be listening to my stories was because they wanted to.”
Fonbuena said since that first mission video, she has recorded videos under a couple of different topics because others invited her to do so.
“And the way I see it, it is a simple way to help out,” she said.
Three teams of on-campus interns work to get the word out about Lifey and to find those who might want to share their story or knowledge on a topic, according to Lyon.
Each semester there are three teams of interns helping build the Lifey app. Their assignments include crowdsourcing, filling in Christian topics and building the countries tab.
When asked what he wanted to leave as a message, Shubham Shah said, “I recorded about the time that I spent living in Africa and Asia. I wanted to get the message across about living in those places and help people get familiar with the environment there.”
Hannah VanDerWerken did not serve an LDS mission, but said there are many more areas for videos to be recorded.
“I recorded videos of myself under different christian topics and countries I have visited,” VanDerWerken said.
She added the reason she recorded videos was to share her experiences with those who were needing advice.
“The message I wanted to leave under Christian Topics was a bit of my testimony for those needing a boost of faith in their life,” VanDerWerken said. “Under the Countries category, the purpose of recording videos was to help those traveling to the places I have been. As a tourism major at BYU, I’ve traveled more than the average person and I love sharing my knowledge about the amazing cultures, foods and people I have encountered.”
The goal is to get millions of videos recorded, Lyon said.
“You can record as many videos as you like,” Lyon added. “It’s like Wikipedia but all videos.”
The Lifey YouTube channel has over 100,000 subscribers.
“I hope the Lifey app will empower people to make better decisions. I hope the Lifey app will help people be more civil, seeking to listen rather than argue,” Balinski said.