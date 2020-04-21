When the going gets tough, it is good to have some helping hands. That is what families using the United Way of Utah County’s South Franklin Community Center are finding out.
The community center is the recipient of many giving hands and projects — particularly during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Through the donations of businesses in the community, the families aided at the center are finding life’s hardships lifted, according Janie Brigman, United Way marketing director.
The South Franklin Community Center is located in a south Provo neighborhood that has a high population of immigrants, English-language learners and others who may struggle to cover their basic needs during this hard time, according to United Way.
“Many families in this neighborhood struggle when not in economic crisis, and are now struggling even more to cover their basic needs,” Brigman said.
In a recent South Franklin community survey, one of the top needs for families was food. Rent assistance and educational support for children were among the other top needs.
To fill those needs, Qualtrics is providing 50 meals every weekday to South Franklin families, according to Brigman.
Qualtrics would typically use catered foods for meetings and events, but is not doing so during the pandemic. Instead, the company is donating its catering contract to a variety of local nonprofits that are working to feed families during this time, the community center being one of them.
In addition, Nu Skin has played a huge role in providing educational and social programs online, according to Brigman.
“Donations from Nu Skin’s Force For Good Foundation and Nu Skin employees have allowed South Franklin to transition most of their in-person classes and groups online through social media and video call platforms,” Brigman said.
Programs like book clubs, one-on-one homework help, art, storytelling and music lessons allow the center to continue to offer educational and social opportunities for local families, Brigman said.
A monetary donation from Nu Skin of $10,000 given to the center will allow for the purchase of Chromebooks to lend to some of the families without resources so they can stay connected, Brigman said.
Nu Skin employees also have volunteered to help the South Franklin neighborhood in a variety of ways:
Nu Skin chefs are holding online cooking classes to help residents learn to cook and try new recipes with foods that are easily accessible. Some of the families will even receive food donations from Nu Skin so they can follow along.
Employees are preparing to help students over video calls with their homework, as well as provide STEM activities the kids can do at home.
All of this is part of an ongoing partnership between Nu Skin and South Franklin Community Center throughout the year.
“Nu Skin has always had a desire to help children. When we started to see students displaced from school due to COVID-19, we wanted to help,” said Heather Cruz, director of Corporate Social Responsibility Operations at Nu Skin. “We responded by funding and facilitating volunteer opportunities for our employees with the South Franklin Community Center.”
Cruz added, “We have worked closely with United Way to match Nu Skin employees who are willing to tutor or teach a class to the students at the center.”
Nu Skin’s restaurant, The Spoon, will be handling the cooking class that will teach the necessary skills to cook a healthy meal at home, Cruz said.
“Our employees are excited to give back during this challenging time,” Cruz said. “Nu Skin is proud to call Provo home and is always happy to get involved and help where we can. Our founders, management team and employees are always looking for ways that we can be a force for good in the community, and we are grateful for our partnership with the United Way that allows us to make a difference.”
Corporate donations and partnerships are not only important to the community center but to United Way of Utah County.
“We are thrilled about the future of the South Franklin Community Center with the help of Nu Skin and its employees,” said Bill Hulterstrom, president and CEO of United Way of Utah County. “The community center could not do it without the support of community volunteers and donors.”
Stephanie Anderson, director of the community center, said she sees firsthand how donations lift families and individuals that may not get the help any other way.
“The residents really appreciate the support of the community. The donations and volunteers from Nu Skin, Qualtrics and other funding groups are making a difference in the lives of these families,” Anderson said.