A 23-year-old man was killed Sunday when debris fell on him at Bridal Veil Fall in Provo Canyon.
According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office, the man was climbing the popular waterfall shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday. It was initially thought that the man had fallen, but officials on the scene discovered debris had fallen from above him.
While investigators received conflicting reports of what that object was, either a large log or a large rock, they believe it now was most likely a large log. There is no evidence to suggest that the debris fell because of other people hiking in the area from where the log fell.
The man sustained serious injuries and family members who were with him attempted to revive him, according to authorities. Deputies arrived, along with North Fork Fire Department medical personnel, and determined the man's injuries were fatal.
Volunteers with UCSO Search and Rescue responded, and assisted with removing the victim from the falls. His body was taken to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner in Taylorsville.
The identity of the man has not yet been released.
The victim is 23 years old and is from Mexico, according to authorities. His family said he was planning to be in Utah for about two weeks to attend a family function.
He has other close family who are outside the U.S., so authorities say they will not release the name of the victim until those family members have been notified. UCSO Victim Advocates are working with the Office of the Mexican Consulate in Salt Lake City to help facilitate notification.
The death comes one day after 21-year-old Albert John Mapa, of West Valley City, drowned in the Provo River in Provo Canyon. Mapa's body was found Saturday evening near the Olmstead Diversion Dam about one mile up the canyon from Bridal Veil Falls.
Over the years, Bridal Veil Falls has been a frequent location of injuries and deaths during summer months.
A Springville man and a Chinese exchange student died in October 2016 after falling at Bridal Veil Falls. Brandon I. Reas, 28, of Springville, and Kedi Chen, 14, of China, were climbing the falls when each fell and suffered fatal injuries.
On June 12 of this year, Utah County Search and Rescue responded to an injured teen above Bridal Veil Falls. A 17-year-old boy fell and sustained a head injury above the popular waterfall in Provo Canyon.