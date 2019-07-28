A man was killed Sunday when debris fell on him at Bridal Veil Fall in Provo Canyon.
According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office, the man was climbing the popular waterfall when the debris fell from above him. It was initially thought that the man had fallen, but they discovered that rocks and boulders fell on him.
Officials are unsure if the the debris was kicked loose above the man or if it was nature doing what it does, Cannon said.
Cannon said that the man suffered critical injuries and died quickly after the injuries were sustained.
Medical teams declared the man dead when they arrived on scene.
The identity of the man has not yet been released.
The death comes one day after 21-year-old Albert John Mapa, of West Valley City, drowned in the Provo River in Provo Canyon. Mapa's body was found Saturday evening near the Olmstead Diversion Dam about 1 mile up the canyon from Bridal Veil Falls.
Over the years Bridal Veil Falls has been a frequent location of injuries and deaths during summer months.
A Springville man and a Chinese exchange student died in October 2016 after falling at Bridal Veil Falls. Brandon I. Reas, 28, of Springville, and Kedi Chen, 14, of China, were climbing the falls when each fell and suffered fatal injuries.
On June 12 of this year, Utah County Search and Rescue responded to an injured teen above Bridal Veil Falls. A 17-year-old boy fell and sustained a head injury above the popular waterfall in Provo Canyon.