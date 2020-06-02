After his arrest in February when Provo officers discovered several pounds of heroin in his vehicle, a California man was charged and sentenced for possession with intent to distribute.
The Utah County Attorney’s Office charged 29-year-old Miguel Angel Molina-Beltran of Indio, California, with second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after his arrest on Feb. 16.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, Molina-Beltran was parked in the Home Depot parking lot near 1555 S. University Ave. when a Provo police officer pulled into the lot.
The officers on scene struck up a conversation with Molina-Beltran and said his statements regarding the ownership of the vehicle he had exited, as well as his statements about where he was going, seemed suspicious.
A Lehi Police Department K-9 officer was called to the scene and made a positive indication regarding the presence of narcotics within the vehicle.
Officers searched the vehicle and discovered a white bag containing a box for a speaker and a clear bag with a brick of heroin inside. Inside the speaker box, police found another brick of heroin.
The total weight of both bricks was just over 4 pounds.
Months later, Molina-Beltran entered into a plea deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to the second-degree felony charge while the class B misdemeanor charge was dismissed with prejudice.
Shortly after pleading guilty, Fourth District judge Kraig Powell handed down Molina-Beltran’s sentencing.
Molina-Beltran was sentenced to 1 to 15 years in the Utah State Prison and 364 days in the Utah County Jail. The prison term was suspended, and Molina-Beltran was granted credit for time already served, which was about 92 days.
As of May 18, Molina-Beltran had 272 days remaining in the Utah County Jail.
In addition to time served, Molina-Beltran is required to pay a $10,000 fine, although the fine has been suspended.
On the day of sentencing, Molina-Beltran was placed on 36 months of probation, which is supervised by the Fourth District Court out of Provo.
The conditions of the probation are that Molina-Beltran will serve a total of 364 days in the Utah County Jail, will obey all laws, will have no further violations during probation, will notify the court of current addresses and will make himself available to the court when requested.
If Molina-Beltran does not meet the conditions of his probation, he could receive the maximum sentence for the charge to which he pleaded guilty, including the prison sentence and fine that was suspended.