The Federal Aviation Administration has buckled down on airline passengers and is dishing out hefty fines to those refusing to wear face masks properly.
Fines have ranged between $7,500 and up to as much as $21,500. Since the beginning of the year, the FAA has handed out at total of $682,000 in fines to passengers refusing to wear masks properly or causing a disturbance over the issue.
The most recent example is of a male passenger flying from Provo to Mesa on Feb. 27 on Allegiant.
On Tuesday, the FAA fined the man $10,500 for not wearing his face mask correctly and causing a disturbance, according to the FAA as reported in the Arizona Republic. The FAA did not disclose the man’s identity.
The FAA alleged the male passenger refused to wear his face mask over his mouth and nose throughout the flight even after flight attendants instructed him seven times to wear it properly. The passenger moved his mask off his nose each time the flight attendant walked away, according to the FAA, as reported in the Arizona Republic.
When flight attendants asked the passenger for information for a passenger disturbance report, he refused to cooperate, argued with the flight attendant, refused to provide identification and said he would keep pulling down his mask because it was fine over his mouth, the FAA said in its report.
The FAA report notes that after the plane landed, the passenger allegedly approached the flight attendant from behind while she was preparing to open the cabin door and touched her. He complained about the face mask policy and stated that the flight attendant was being aggressive about the enforcement of the policy, the release stated.
The passenger’s behavior intimidated the flight attendant and caused her to cry, according to the FAA.
The FAA said it fined the passenger $10,500 for alleged violations of federal regulations. The passenger now has 30 days to respond to the agency.
Many airlines are banning individuals that cause disturbances from flying with their airline.
“Our company policy is to ban individuals who exhibit egregiously unruly behavior during a flight,” said Sonja Padgett, manager of Allegiant’s corporate communications. “That can include anything from verbally or physically assaulting flight crew members or other passengers, repeatedly disregarding instructions from flight crew, causing a flight to divert, or exhibiting any type of disruptive behavior that can create an unsafe environment.
“We have had approximately 20 instances of egregious violations where we have notified individuals they will no longer be welcome to fly Allegiant. Also, we have had many passengers who were denied boarding over noncompliance with the mask policy, and not allowed to fly that day. We don’t track that number,” Padgett added.
“We do welcome the FAA’s renewed strong stance and zero tolerance policy on unruly passengers, understanding the safety risk such incidents can create for both passengers and crew,” Padgett said. “While the national mandate requiring face coverings in airports and on flights are clear, the additional weight of potential federal fines adds teeth to our crews’ efforts to ensure a safe, seamless flight experience for everyone on board.”
In the FAA news release, the passenger was listed as one of nine travelers who together faced a total of $119,000 in civil penalties levied by the FAA.