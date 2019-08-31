A man was transported to Utah Valley Hospital on Saturday afternoon after he was pulled from the Provo River.
Firefighters responded to the Provo River near Utah Lake after hearing a call about a man who was floating down the river outside of his canoe, according to Jeanie Atherton, a public information officer with Provo Fire and Rescue.
People had removed the man from the river and were performing CPR on him when authorities arrived. Atherton said responders continued to do CPR on the man and he was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
She did not know his condition Friday evening. The man's age, or how he became separated from his canoe, were also not immediately known.
This story is developing and more information will be added as it is made available.