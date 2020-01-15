A man struck by a northbound FrontRunner train on Wednesday morning has died, Utah Transit Authority officials reported.
The incident occurred about 11:30 a.m. at a remote location near 820 N. 2043 West between the Provo and Orem stations, stated UTA spokesperson Carl Arky.
Officials believe the man intentionally moved in front of the train.
The identity of the man has not been released, although investigators estimated the man was between 30 and 40 years old.
Train passengers are advised to use a UVX bus bridge to travel between the Provo and Orem FrontRunner stations.
Trains heading south will turn around at Orem until further notice, UTA stated on social media. Northbound trains are expected to see 15 to 20 minute delays from Orem to Lehi.
This article is developing and will be updated.