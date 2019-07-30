Authorities have released the name of a 25-year-old man from Mexico who died while at Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon on Sunday.
Fernando Alderete Salazar died after being struck in the head by falling debris at the base of the waterfall, according to a press release Tuesday from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were originally told he was 23 years old.
Salazar died at the scene.
His family is working with the Office of the Mexican Consulate to have Salazar’s remains returned to Mexico, according to the release.
Salazar was a soccer fan and will wear a Cruz Azul shirt at his funeral, according to a written statement from his family. He had plans to graduate college and become an accountant.
“He was a good kid,” the statement reads. “He always helped his family out and all his friends and family loved him.”
The family has created a GoFundMe, “Bring Fernando Home,” to raise the funds to return his remains to Mexico.
The online fundraiser had raised $285 of its $5,000 goal as of noon Tuesday.
Salazar is the second man to be killed over the weekend in Provo Canyon. Saturday, 21-year-old Albert John Mapa, of West Valley City, drowned in the Provo River, one mile up the canyon from Bridal Veil Falls.