Authorities recovered the body of a man who drowned in the Provo River on Saturday.
The 21-year-old man's body was found after a missing person search at about 8:50 p.m. Saturday, according to a tweet from Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office.
Cannon identified the man as Albert John Mapa (nicknamed AJ) of West Valley City, who recently returned from a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission in Tonga.
Utah County Sheriff's Office deputies, a search and rescue team and firefighters were searching the area around the Olmstead Diversion Dam in Provo Canyon at 6 p.m. Saturday for the man, according to Cannon.
The man had been missing in the water for about 20 minutes, according to Cannon.
The dam is located near mile 11 on U.S. Highway 189.
