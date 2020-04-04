In what was called the most unusual State of the City address by Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, she talked about the current challenges, what is coming and the bright future of the city.
The address was prerecorded and shared on the city’s social media platforms Friday.
As part of the introduction to the annual update, Kaufusi invited Bill Hulterstrom, president and CEO of United Way of Utah County, to talk about volunteerism.
Hulterstrom said, “The state of volunteerism is extremely strong.”
He asked members of the community to keep stepping up and encouraged residents to download the 211 Utah app to find ways to volunteer and help in the community, particularly during the current health crisis.
Kaufusi said during this unusual time with COVID-19, she particularly wanted to thank teachers, medical professionals, first responders and parents.
“Thanks to all of you who are doing so much,” Kaufusi said. “Things are bright in this community.”
As part of the kudos to those who are helping during the COVID-19 outbreak, Kaufusi recognized that Nature’s Fusions had delivered 6,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to the city.
She said she immediately made them available to the first responders who need them.
Kaufust mentioned that the Provo Police Department had put out a call for people with 3D printers to help make face masks.
“So far, 1,000 masks have been delivered,” Kaufusi said. “And they have filters.”
She noted other businesses that are stepping up to help children in the community and gave a nod to Fat Daddy’s Pizza for offering children free lunches every day without questions.
She also thanked people for supporting local businesses during this crisis.
Kaufusi said she believes in being prepared. The rainy day fund is one of the ways the city has prepared.
“We’ve been adding to this fund and it is at the highest it’s ever been,” Kaufusi said.
The city has also activated a webpage just for COVID-19. It can be accessed through https://provo.org.
For the rest of the mayor’s presentation, she took residents on a tour of what is happening in Provo.
From the Rec Center, which she referred to presently as a ghost town, to the waste water treatment plant that is being updated, Kaufusi talked about how Provo is in a time of change.
She also highlighted the new fire station on Canyon Road that will be completed this year, the new city center/town hall that is being built and the new terminal at the municipal airport.
“We are in discussions with other airlines that are looking at coming to Provo,” Kaufusi said.
She also mentioned the new medical school adjacent to East Bay Golf Course and the upgrades being made to the course as part of that project.
“My eyes are always looking to the future,” Kaufusi said.
She added that for as long as she has lived in Provo, and she was born here, it has been the people that have made Provo great.
Residents who would like to view the 10-minute presentation can visit the Provo City Government Facebook page, the city website and the mayor’s blog.