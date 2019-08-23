Without her handgun and uniform, Patty Johnston doesn’t look like a police officer with her bright pink high heels that match her lipstick, watchband and an orthopedic cast on her wrist.
But her enthusiasm and devotion to law enforcement shines through when she talks about her new position as chief investigator of the Investigations Division with the Utah County Attorney’s Office.
As the first woman selected for the job, she has several ideas to enrich the division and strengthen ties with the community and local police agencies.
“I want to be a mentor and an example to other women in law enforcement,” she said during an interview on Thursday. “I want them to trust me so that when another female is put in this position, we’ve already forged that path and built that trust and help people know a woman can do it. I don’t take that lightly.”
Johnston has served in law enforcement for 26 years, moving from a corrections officer to patrol deputy to polygraph interviewer with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
She recounted a time when her partner bought a rotisserie chicken and potatoes from a store and brought the meal to the home of a known heroin addict.
“Instead of pulling them down at gunpoint and seizing their heroin, we’re feeding them,” Johnston said. “It was so cool that these addicts and law enforcement could come together and work on overcoming the addictions.”
She added that starting out at the Utah County Jail was eye-opening for her since she first assumed all inmates were bad people.
“I learned that the majority of them are really good people,” Johnston said. “They are fathers and husbands with children. They are not bad people, they just made really bad choices.”
That understanding helped her when she was assigned to interview two police officers involved in a shooting in 1998.
She went to the police station and talked with the officers, and her interviews were reviewed again and again as the shooting was litigated for almost 10 years.
“I had no idea what to do. I wasn’t trained, I was completely lost and this was so important and I was not prepared for it,” she said. “That very night, I said I will never be unprepared for this again. I will do whatever it takes to be prepared.”
In 2005, Johnston left the sheriff’s office to serve as an investigator at the Utah County Attorney’s Office.
As the Investigation Division is primarily tasked with determining whether or not an officer-involved shooting is justified, she was able to personally continue conducting interviews with officers who decide to use deadly force on-duty.
“We don’t have a lot of shootings, thank heavens,” Johnston said. “It’s a lengthy and really critical investigation. We are responsible to the community. If we are going to take the lives of community members, we need to be accountable. I take that really, really seriously.”
She had trouble finding trainings in Utah for officer-involved shootings, so she created handbooks and checklists for any investigation team that may need to conduct interviews and collect evidence at a hospital, at a crime scene or at a police station.
It may be unpleasant for a police officer to determine another police officer should be charged after a shooting, Johnston added, but she recognized that is the responsibility of the division.
“We kind of police the police. We are the agency that holds them accountable,” she said.
She acknowledged the relationship between the police and the public and the media can be tense after a shooting. One of her ideas is to assign an attorney’s office investigator to educate the community on the investigation process.
Another education opportunity would be talking with communities about affinity fraud, or an opportunistic crime where someone takes advantage of another person’s trust, Johnson explained.
“Affinity fraud is rampant in Utah County,” she said, adding that an educator investigator could help community members learn who and what to trust.
Johnston said she also plans on providing specialized training for the four sergeants in the division. Having a highly trained digital forensic investigator on her team, for example, can give better support for a police agency that needs more resources for a specific case.
Utah County Attorney David Leavitt said he picked Johnston for the position because her visions and goals aligned with how he wants the division to grow.
“Patty is kind of a double-whammy, if you could say,” he said. “She’s got the relationships that she can utilize to bring the right people in and she’s got the same vision to make that happen.”
He hopes the investigators at the division can help local law enforcement agencies pursue complex crimes that might need more support and resources.
“Law enforcement, traditionally, is a male dominated profession. Like so many other professions, we lack the perspective that comes from another gender,” Leavitt said. “I value Patty’s perspective because she’s a woman that is not afraid to have a woman’s perspective as opposed to a woman trying to fit in to a man’s culture.”
For now, Johnston is waiting impatiently for her right hand to heal so she can carry a gun again. She recently had surgery on her left hand, and then she tore a ligament in her right hand just weeks ago while passing handgun qualification.
“When I held my gun, I just had to tweak it a little bit to make up for the weakness,” she said with a laugh. “But I shot the best I had ever shot in my life because I was so focused.”