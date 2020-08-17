Kayla Bradshaw is working hard to make miracles happen this September.
Less than a year ago, Bradshaw became the director of the Volunteer Center at the United Way of Utah County. She graduated from Brigham Young University in April 2019 with a degree in Public Health.
Bradshaw was raised in Highland and has lived in Utah County her whole life. There are many activities with the United Way she never has experienced. Now she is in charge of them.
Her biggest responsibility at present is to organize the United Way of Utah County’s annual Day of Caring on Sept. 10.
Bradshaw wanted to make sure she got everything just right to the last detail, so she started preparations in February, just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything.
What she didn’t expect was that the pandemic would last this long and basically distance herself from the hundreds of people that participate each year in corporate service to the community.
“I’ve been impressed with the United Way,” Bradshaw said. “Since the pandemic, we decided to work harder and have greater enthusiasm.
“Companies are calling us and asking, ‘Are we still doing this? We want to do this’.” Bradshaw said. “We typically have about 2,000 volunteers. This year it’s about half of that.”
Perhaps the hardest part of changing Day of Caring plans is determining just what services volunteers could do.
Last year, Bill Hulterstrom, president and CEO of United Way of Utah County, said there were dozens of corporate partners to complete volunteer projects across the county.
“More than 30 local companies with more than 2,000 volunteers completed projects at 38 locations across Utah County,” Hulterstrom reported.
Last year the Provo Marriott Hotel and Conference Center provided breakfast for over 1,000 volunteers to kick off the Day of Caring. Nu Skin provided the location for the breakfast and early morning entertainment.
This year there will be no breakfast.
The breakfast is a bonding time where companies meet each other and teams put on their “Day of Caring Volunteer” T-shirts, cheering for their companies as they go and do some good in the community.
This year, there will be no T-shirts — the Day of Caring logo will be handed out on a face mask instead.
Under a timing crunch, Bradshaw was forced to come up with a new plan.
“This year we have decided to give back to the schools,” Bradshaw said.
As part of the giving back, some companies will be able to do projects remotely, others will be able to social distance.
“We will be going to 25 schools, Recreation and Habilitation, Kids on the Move, Community Action and Food Bank, and the Family Support and Treatment Center,” Bradshaw said.
For companies that are working remotely, the biggest project will be making STEM kits for students in the selected schools.
Small groups will go in person and will be painting more four-square games on the playgrounds and painting other socially distanced games children can play.
Other small volunteer groups will help fix up items such as wheelbarrows and other grounds equipment and supplies at United Way stores and at Community Action Services.
There are many other creative things Bradshaw has to offer.
“I have spent hours planning,” Bradshaw said. “I have slept and breathed this for the past three months.
“This is my first Day of Caring, and I feel like I’m stepping into the unknown,” Bradshaw added.
During this whole time there is one thing that has taken Bradshaw’s mind off of the Day of Caring planning.
“I took up cycling and I am training to do a 100-mile ride,” Bradshaw said.
That ride will be just a few days after the Day of Caring. Bradshaw said that through all the Day of Caring planning she has learned she can get through many things. She is hoping that is also true for the 100-mile bike journey.
“During these past few months, Kayla has had to redesign so many aspects of volunteering in Utah County,” Hulterstrom said. “With so many new and unique challenges, Kayla is working hard to solve critical issues with the help of volunteers. Utah County has always led the nation in volunteering, and with Kayla’s leadership, I think our community will stay a leader.”
When she gets back from her bike ride, Bradshaw will have a brief break before she has to start working with families and taking names for the United Way of Utah County Sub-for-Santa program.
Bradshaw anticipates the number of families needing help will be higher this year.
In the meantime, as Day of Caring is approaching, Bradshaw is trying to figure out what obstacles they will meet and how they will circumvent them as volunteers serve in the community.
For those who would like to be involved with the Day of Caring, contact Bradshaw at the United Way of Utah County at (801) 374-2588.