Therapy animals are not service animals, and that is a distinction that matters.
Unlike service animals, the primary role of which is to provide support for one individual, therapy animals provide benefit to many people. Also unlike service animals, therapy animals are appropriate to approach and pet in public places.
Therapy animals differ from service animals in other ways, too, including that the former are not allowed to live in housing with no-pet policies and don’t have special rights of access in public establishments, like restaurants. Also unlike service animals, therapy animals are not covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
In light of these differences, Utah Pet Partners, a Provo-based nonprofit that uses therapy animals to provide emotional relief for everyone from veterans to children with learning disabilities, is advocating for recognition of the benefits therapy animals provide.
“They’re specially trained, really awesome animals,” Deborah Carr, executive director of Utah Pet Partners, a community chapter of the national organization Pet Partners, said in an interview on Friday. “But we can only go where we’re invited.”
The nonprofit, which is run by volunteers, serves populations throughout most of the state, including between Brigham City and Santaquin, as well as in St. George. According to Carr, volunteers and therapy animals visit 70 facilities throughout the state, including but not limited to hospitals, assisted-living facilities, hospices, shelters for women and children in crisis, schools, libraries, correctional facilities and airports.
“People say, ‘Why do you serve the airport?’ And I think, ‘Have you flown?’,” Carr says as she sits outside her Provo home. “A lot of people are afraid of flying.”
The volunteers also bring therapy animals — most commonly dogs but also other mammals like cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, llamas and alpacas, rats, miniature pigs and equines — into juvenile courts, including the 4th District Juvenile Court in Provo.
“Our teams come with those kids and they sit with those kids before the judge to help them relax and feel calm and like they can handle things. And it just changes the whole feel of the courtroom. It’s an amazing, amazing thing,” Carr said.
Carr believes there is a biological component to the connection humans feel being around animals. She referenced the biophilia hypothesis, a theory suggesting that humans possess an innate tendency to connect to nature.
There could also be an evolutionary component, Carr said, noting that “as we evolved as a human species, we needed to pay attention to the wild animals around us, for our own survival and safety.”
Carr pauses and smiles as she sees a woman on the sidewalk in front of her house walking a chocolate-colored Dachshund.
“But whatever it is, my eyes are always drawn immediately to all the animals that walk by,” she says.
Different therapy animals work better with different types of people, according to Carr. For example, John Colter, Carr’s 6-year-old Shetland Sheepdog named after the 19th century American explorer, works best with patients dealing with memory-loss.
Utah Pet Partners scored a victory this month in its fight for recognition of the benefits of therapy animals when the Utah County Commission approved a resolution declaring April 30, 2021, as “National Therapy Animal Day in Utah County.”
The resolution, which the commission approved 2-0 during its Wednesday meeting, states that therapy animals “play an essential role in improving human health and well-being through the human-animal bond” and “bring comfort and healing to those in need.”
Additionally, the resolution encourages “our citizens to celebrate our therapy animals and their human handlers” and “publicly salute(s) the services of therapy animal teams in our community and in communities across the nation.”
Carr, who lobbied for the resolution, started brainstorming ways to celebrate the upcoming county holiday.
“I think we’ve got to think of something for this,” she said. “Maybe a big dog-walk along the Provo River trail. It would be a neat thing.”
But the fight for therapy animal recognition is far from finished. Carr said she is working with Utah County lawmakers on legislation to get therapy animals recognized at the state level, and will continue to support efforts for recognition at the national level.
For more information about Utah Pet Partners, visit http://www.therapyanimalsutah.org.