When students set off for school at Rock Canyon Elementary in Provo last week, it wasn’t like any experience they have ever had.
On the day before Halloween, students spent their day at Hogwarts, the magical school featured in the “Harry Potter” book series.
“The main motivation behind this project was the fact that 2020 has created a lot of negative memories,” sixth grade teacher Lynette Risk said. “Our fifth and sixth grade students usually get to go skating at Classic Skate on Halloween, and of course, they don’t get to go this year. It’s a long-standing tradition, and the kids know they are missing out.”
“We knew it would be yet another bad memory for 2020,” Risk added. “It just seemed like a regular Halloween party wasn’t going to cut it this year. We needed something memorable, in a good way.”
As if area school teachers aren’t having to stretch their imaginations and skills to the limit with in-person and online teaching, these devoted sorcerers came up with something even Dumbledore, Hogwarts head master, would be proud of.
“The idea started back in September when our sixth grade team decided to dress up for Halloween to represent the four houses of Hogwarts,” Risk said.
Risk added, about a week later, they decided to transform Oct. 29 into a themed day, with Hogwarts and the “Harry Potter” books and movies in mind.
“We shared our idea with fifth grade who then asked to join us. Since fourth grade is also in our wing, and the ‘Harry Potter’ books are an appropriate reading-level for them, as well, we invited them to join us,” Risk said. “At that point, we had gone from just four heads together to 14 heads together to create ideas and round up resources.”
The “Harry Potter” theme snowballed from there as teachers met in a socially-distanced circle outside of their classrooms to brainstorm, using a Google document to collect ideas and resources.
“Everyone pitched in, creating different parts of the final display,” Risk said. “Even our library staff jumped in, creating a fun entrance for their space which is also in our wing.”
The physical education teachers had the kids playing quidditch on brooms, as well.
The idea has helped to motivate the kids to read the books.
“Most kids have some familiarity with the world of ‘Harry Potter,’ but those who have read the books experience it in a way the movies can’t provide,” Risk said. “By the end of the series, you want to go to battle with Harry, Ron and Hermoine, and you wonder which house you’re in.”
Excitement grew throughout the school with even the kindergarten students taking a small field trip to experience Hogwarts, Rock Canyon Principal Seth Hansen said.
“The week of Hogwarts was so uplifting for the entire school,” Hansen said. “The teachers are really here for the kids. They made lemonade out of lemons.”
Hogwarts is divided into four houses, each bearing the last name of its founder: Godric Gryffindor, Salazar Slytherin, Rowena Ravenclaw and Helga Hufflepuff.
The teachers sorted the kids into the four houses complete with ceremony and wands, transforming the school space in to all things “Harry Potter.”
Not sure how it would work, fifth grade teacher Liz Paxman tried it at home first.
“I decided to try the sorting hat quiz with my family, and both my children came out Slytherin; they didn’t seem too excited about it,” she recalled. “Then I looked up the qualities of Slytherin: ambitious, leader, self-reliant, determined, resourceful, etc. They agreed that these were qualities they possessed.”
“That made me realize that we needed to help our students see the positive qualities in all of the houses, not just Gryffindor — like Harry Potter,” Paxman added. “I think the kids really liked learning about these positive character traits that they possess. They also were sorted into houses with students that weren’t people they played with.”
This helped them to see that maybe there are other people in the room that they can connect with, Paxman said.
“There was a lot of comradery that came out of it,” Hansen said. “The kids want to keep it going.”
Hansen said they’ll keep parts of it into the first week of November and see what happens.
The teachers gave house points for children being on time to school, completing classwork, wearing their masks properly, being quiet in the halls, and coming to attention quickly.
With the final tally, the house of Slytherin garnered the most points for the week.
“We’ve included the Platform 9 3/4, the Whomping Willow, Marauders Map, floating candles (the kids made them!), Forbidden Forest, flying keys, house banners, the proclamations, the phoenix, the mirror of Erised, wanted posters, Flourish and Blots, spiders, and Moaning Myrtle,” Risk said.
On Thursday, teachers submerged the students into the Hogwarts experience with activities like Latin words and wand training, Patronus art project, creating folded paper fortune tellers, “Harry Potter” bingo, and many more activities, which aligned with traditional Hogwarts courses and were dependent on the grade level or class.
“As soon as we announced to the students, last week, what we were doing, they literally cheered and freaked out in most classes,” Risk said.
Risk said one parent even sent an email to one of the fifth grade teachers that read: “Huge thank you to you and the other fourth, fifth and sixth grade teachers for creating this Harry Potter experience for the kids this week. My son has been talking about it all weekend. He could barely go to sleep tonight. I know this year is hard and you all are going above to make it extra special for the kids. They don’t know how lucky they are.”
“This sentiment was similar for most of the kids, which is the real reason we did this,” Risk added. “They needed something wonderful to look forward to, in spite of the drawbacks of this school year.”
Hansen said he didn’t think the kids are ever going to forget this as long as they live.
“The one thing I’ve loved most about this whole Hogwarts transformation is how it has been a way for us to show our students how much we love them,” fourth grade teacher Heather Wrigley said.
“COVID has made it difficult for us to connect with our students in ways we normally can,” she added. “This magical transformation has somehow helped us to give our students a physical representation of how much we care.”
Sixth grade teacher Joy Bourne was all about giving her students a bit of magic this Halloween.
“‘Harry Potter’ is just such an enveloping, magical and complete world to step into,” Bourne said. “So during a year when there is so much uncertainty and so many changes, it feels good to give our students a little magic.”
Now, the teachers are looking forward to Thanksgiving, Christmas and other seasonal holidays, wondering if there is any way they could top this.
Hansen said he doesn’t see how anyone could. His Rock Canyon teachers really came through for their students.
He wouldn’t mind seeing this again next year — Hogwarts without COVID-19.