Tatiana admits that 2019 has not been her family’s best year. They are just making ends meet after several months of medical expenses.
Her husband’s simple gallbladder removal ended up in major surgery with the internal organ quickly deteriorating. Then she found out they are expecting another baby this coming April. He broke his foot in July. With the surgery and foot he was at home out of work for five months.
All of this plus more sickness means they need Christmas help for their five children.
All of the children need pants, shirts and shoes, sizes range from small to 3XL.
The oldest boy is 12 years old wears pant size XL or waist 44, shirt 3XL, shoe size 13. He likes the color red. For books he would like read about the Titanic, comic books and Dog Man. He would also like drawing materials, the Titanic movie and trains.
The 10-year-old girl wears women’s pants XL, shirts in XL and size 10 women’s shoes. She like the colors black, turquoise and red. She would like to read the Boxcar Children series, chapter fantasy books. She would also like drawing materials.
The next boy is 9 years old and wears men’s size small in pants and shirts and kid’s size 6 in shoes. He like the color green. He would like picture books, or boy beginner reading books. He likes zombies, nerf guns and Roblox.
Saying she likes all of the colors of the rainbow, the 7-year-old girl wears girls size 14 in pants and shirts and size 5 kid shoes. She would like Dr. Suess books and beginner reading books. She likes “girly stuff”, and likes to play dress up and makeup.
The youngest child is a 4-year-old boy. He wears size 8 boy’s pants and shirts and shoe size 1. He would like the book “How do Dinosaurs Say I Love You”, Dr. Suess and Brown Bear books. He likes Nerf guns, Minecraft and Roblox.
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed. To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visit http://subforsanta.org.