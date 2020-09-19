By day, they wear button-down shirts, ties and slip-on shoes, but when night falls, they exchange their business attire for black-and-yellow jerseys and ice skates.
These men in black transform from Provo executives to The Mighty Gooses.
While the name plays off of the popular Disney movie "The Mighty Ducks," The Mighty Gooses title is fitting for the group. They are proud, and they are on a winning streak.
On Thursday, they played The Shinners team, named in honor of Provo Officer Joseph Shinners who was killed in the line of duty. He played hockey, too, and with some of these very “Gooses."
The Mighty Gooses bested The Shinners, 6-4.
Daniel Softley, Provo’s director of human resources, founded the team about 2 years ago. Softley plays on a couple of teams, including teams in the higher leagues.
“I am originally from Canada, and I played hockey in the streets,” Softley said. “I decided to put together a team of people I wanted to get to know better.”
In that short time, the likes of Provo Municipal Council Executive Director Cliff Strachan, Director of Public Works Dave Decker, public works engineer Dave Torgersen, and Seven Peaks Ice Arena manager Foster Watabe have all hopped on board.
Getting the team together, however, wasn’t all that easy, Softley said.
“It took a couple of years to convince Dave Decker to play,” Softley said. “Decker played when he was young. He is a different person on ice than in regular life.”
Decker admits he has had a good time playing with the team, adding that for a long time he played soccer, but coming back to hockey has been a great stress reliever.
With a team of 16 men, the Gooses flock to the ice rink every week, warming up and playing, like when they were boys, on Wednesday's and Thursday's.
Softley said it's made a significant difference in his ability to complete projects and build a relationship with his co-workers.
Strachan said he likes having Provo personnel on his team.
“It's fun playing with several guys from work; we don't talk about work at the rink but sometimes we talk about hockey at work,” Strachan chuckled.
Strachan, who is also originally from Canada, played when he was young, as well.
Growing up, hockey was everything to Strachan. He would read about hockey, watch hockey on TV, play hockey whenever he could, and even dream about hockey. Strachan said he was never very good but he loved the game.
“In Canada, hockey leads the sports news like football does here,” he said. "It was an adjustment to realize hockey is the last of the major sports here."
Strachan has also coached his son, Carson, while he played in a recreational hockey league. Since then, Carson has been promoted to the team and plays alongside his father on The Mighty Gooses. Strachan said he loves it.
Softley said a few sons, some nephews and their friends have joined the team along the way. The younger players intentionally lower the average age of the team, he said.
“I walked into the locker room a bit early for a game one night and a 20-something player looked at me and my hockey bag and said, ‘Man, I hope I can play hockey when I'm old,’" Strachan laughed. "I said, 'I hope they call what I play hockey.'"
Chris Graham, Softley’s nephew, is the team manager. He said he quite enjoys the older presence on the team.
“They’re a lot of fun to play with,” Graham said of the older Gooses. “I played street and roller hockey for years with Uncle Dan.”
Graham said playing hockey and joining the team has been a great way to destress from work. The morning after late night games is rough, but the hockey is fun and is worth it, Strachan added.
“Some of the guys, including my son, tease me about cutting or trading me if I don't produce points,” Strachan said with a smirk.
Softley said one time he got a cheap shot, and Decker was defending him to the opposing player.
“I looked up, and he was trying to punch him but was aiming about a foot above his head,” Softley noted.
The Mighty Gooses are in a "no contact" league, but anything can happen on the ice.
The public is invited to watch their games for free. Face masks are required.