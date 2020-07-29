Tom Hogan hasn’t lived in Utah County for a very long time. The one thing he has learned, however, is that things have changed.
For the past month or so Hogan has been learning all the aspects of his new job as associate director of programs at the Community Action Services and Food Bank.
“It’s an interesting time right now for the community with COVID,” Hogan said. “When COVID hit, I used some of my down time to see what was out there as far as jobs.”
Landing the Community Action job has been an eye-opener for Hogan. “There is so much fun work to do here. We have so much.”
One of Hogan’s biggest assignments, out of the 20 or so on his list, is overseeing the food bank.
“The generosity of this place is commendable,” Hogan said. “There was three and a half million pounds of food moved in 2019.”
Along with the food bank, Hogan oversees programs like Circles, home mortgage help, all of the family support programs and all assistance programs, including the community gardens.
“There is no way I can be bored in this job,” Hogan mused.
With the CARES Act ending July 31, and questions about if, when and how much a second round of financial help will be on its way, Hogan said he is expecting to see an influx of people needing assistance that may lose their jobs.
“Before people get into deep trouble, we want them to call us and let a case worker help them. Life is a journey not meant to do alone,” Hogan said.
Case managers can help individuals and couples steer their way through the tough times and finding help.
“We’re here to help stabilize families,” Hogan said. “We can help provide for immediate assistance.”
Hogan said that due to COVID-19, Community Action had to reassess what makes the most sense for how many people to let in its building.
“We meet community needs, but we meet clients at the door,” Hogan said. “We hand out a box of canned goods and bags of dry goods. It’s not quite the same experience but it keeps COVID out.”
It should be noted that a day after Hogan said those words, a person at the food bank reported having COVID and the entire food bank was shut down for a day to be disinfected. Hogan was sent home to quarantine.
“We are still seeing donations and have enough in the store to keep going,” Hogan said. “We still need traditional can goods, diapers, wipes and hygiene products.”
Hogan said with the major drop in Boy Scout food drives, as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints broke from the BSA, Community Action is working with the church to find the best method for a major food drive this fall.
Hogan is not new to Utah County. He attended Brigham Young University but married and moved to Cache County where he raised his family in Logan.
He has a degree in Human Development and Human Resources. He worked for the Head Start program for 12 years, and worked with the Cache County Senior Citizens Direct program for the past nine years before coming to Community Action.