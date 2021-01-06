The city held a groundbreaking celebration 11 months ago to begin construction of the new city hall and safety building. On Tuesday, the last steel beam topped-off framing for the building.
Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and her staff celebrated the event by affixing their names to that final beam.
“It is a time to recognize those who made this day happen,” Kaufusi said.
“First and foremost, our Provo citizens,” Kaufusi said. “Without their trust and foresight, we would not be able to create a safer and more efficient city hall for generations to come to engage with their city government.”
The mayor noted the building, with its “dynamic design” will facilitate better government and public safety.
“On behalf of our Provo City staff we thank you for providing a work environment to better serve you,” Kaufusi said.
She also thanked the police and fire teams.
“For too long they’ve ‘made due’ turning broom closets into work spaces, but with the completion of this building we will see our public safety teams effectively working together in interactive work environments,” Kaufusi said. “Properly providing for our community heroes means a safer Provo for all of us!”
The mayor also applauded the construction partners and their workers who “daily brave the cold winter to deliver this amazing city hall to Provo.”
More than 3,400 pieces of steel have been placed on Provo City Hall.
The topping-off ceremony on construction sites goes back to ancient Europe.
The tree or leafy branch that is inscribed on the beam represents the natural resources needed to construct the building. The new Provo City Hall building will be energy-efficient to the highest level, thus showing respect for the environment, according to Nicole Martin, city spokeswoman.
The attached American flag represents the pride of country in both workmanship with these beautiful and dynamic buildings, as well as a skilled construction team showcasing their trade talents, Martin added.
“The signatures and notes on the beam personalize the connection and pride our Provo City team always feels for this new city hall,” Kaufusi said. “This will be their ‘home away from home’.”
The mayor also praised Layton Construction and VCBO Architecture for their leadership on the project.
To complete the ceremony, the mayor turned to Layton Construction’s team as it hoisted the steel beam into place. With that she noted that the thoughts and messages that have been written on the beam will be forever memorized.