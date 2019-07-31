It appears the commotion over hole alterations to the East Bay Golf Course have been smoothed out with a newly-released design that Provo hopes satisfies the golfing community's needs to a tee.
After a rough beginning, which included negotiations, public protests and alarmed golfers and City Council members, the golf course and the proposed Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine are now on a win-win course.
“After weeks of alterations we are finally ready to show it off,” according to comments on the East Bay Facebook page. “We feel these changes will enhance the facility and your experience with a smoother routing, better variety of holes and a short course/practice facility unseen in Utah.”
Scott Henderson, director of the Provo parks and recreation said there has been some small tweaking to the original design, and that helps with flow of playing from golf hole to another.
Henderson said there is everything from newly-lit areas for more night play to several new amenities added to the course.
“This is the most exciting project this golf course will ever see,” Henderson said. “It ticks all the boxes.”
Henderson said the design team included a citizen’s committee for people who use the facility and gave a lot of input.
“They came up with better flow,” Henderson said.
The golf course is being reconfigured and will be completed in spring 2020. That will signal the beginning of construction on the Noorda College.
The college is set on 21 acres on the northwestern portion of the golf course. In order for the school to locate at the golf course, the three-hole redesign was needed.
Duininck Golf from Minnesota is the contractor on site with Kevin Atkinson, the designing architect from Denver.
The school’s developers are funding the relocation costs of three golf holes to the southeastern portion of the course.