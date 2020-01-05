Utah’s number of drug overdose suicides has potentially been underreported by 33%, according to a recently published study.
The research, “Discovering the Unclassified Suicide Cases Among Undetermined Drug Overdose Deaths Using Machine Learning Techniques,” was published in Suicide and Life-Threatening Behavior and looked at 2,665 overdose deaths that occurred from 2012 to 2015 in Utah.
The nation’s opioid epidemic has clouded suicide classification across the nation, according to Paul Nestadt, one of the paper’s authors and an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
“If you work in mental health, it is pretty clear there is a lot of overlap in the symptoms of someone who is using opiates and someone who may be suicidal,” Nestadt said.
Every year, about 627 Utahns die from suicide and 4,574 attempt suicide, according to the Utah Department of Health.
Utah County had 118 drug-related deaths in 2018, with 90 deaths by suicide that same year. Suicide was the seventh leading cause of death in Utah County in 2018, taking more lives than kidney disease, diabetes and birth complications.
Utah’s suicide rate is above the national average, causing the deaths of 22.7 per 100,000 people in 2017, compared to a national rate of 14 people per 100,000, according to information in the study.
According to the study, that rate could be significantly higher. Utah’s rate of undetermined deaths is double the national rate, with the majority of those undetermined deaths caused by poisoning or drug overdoses.
“Compared with other causes of suicide, drug-intoxication (or poisoning) suicides are particularly prone to be misclassified as accident or undetermined,” the study reads.
The study looked at data from the Utah Department of Health and the National Violent Death Reporting System in order to create models that could determine if a death was a suicide.
The result was that there was potentially 229 additional deaths by suicide over the four years of data the study looked at than had previously been counted, and that the total suicide rate in Utah was underreported by 9.2%.
Nestadt said having more accurate data on suicides will allow for better targeted interventions in order to prevent deaths. If someone is known to have poor mental health, then he said that person’s access to medications that they could stockpile can be restricted.
“We can’t target any intervention until we know what is causing it,” he said.
Nestadt said that 20% of overdose deaths in Utah are left undetermined. Only a small percentage of those who die by suicide leave a note, and it can be hard for a medical examiner or a coroner to know that a death is intentional.
“There can be a lot of unanswered questions and medical examiners and coroners of the world aren’t trained specifically for this,” Nestadt said.
Psychological autopsies are expensive, he said, and an algorithm avoids human bias — which can include coroners who don’t want to declare that someone died by suicide due to their religious beliefs or family members who push against ruling a death as a suicide.
The algorithm looked at more than 100 variables, such as if the individual had previously attempted to die by suicide or if they had a recent job loss. It looked to Utah due to the state’s high number of overdose deaths that are classified as having an undetermined intent, because Utah’s statewide, centralized medical examiner system gives more details than systems used elsewhere and because of work on the topic previously completed by the study’s first author — a Salt Lake City high school student.
Daphne Liu, a junior at West High School, has been working on machine learning projects since middle school. She presented the overdose data at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair and received a national award for her work.
Nestadt wanted to cite Liu’s research, but it hadn’t been published yet.
“It is really, really crazy because I think of a published paper as generating new knowledge and it’s really weird for me that I am generating new knowledge that other people are learning from, when I am still in school and learning,” Liu said.
She’s learned about high suicide rates in school and wanted to do research into a topic that could have a societal impact.
“It was really interesting to me that even though those numbers are already super high, they aren’t as high as they should be because there is some suicide underreporting to some extent, always,” she said.
She plans to extend the research to other states.