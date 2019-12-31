Utah is bracing for its biggest snow storm of the winter season so far beginning about the same time revelers will be ringing in the New Year.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from 2 a.m. early Wednesday through 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon, with a 90% chance of valley accumulations of 4 to 8 inches of snow. The benches will see higher accumulations.
The Central Mountains will see heavy snow with total accumulations of 10 to 20 inches and locally higher amounts possible including Alta and Brighton ski resorts, Cove Fort and Fish Lake.
The storm watch includes the Wasatch Front from Logan to Nephi. Motorists should be aware of slick and snow-packed roads along Interstate 80 and Interstate 15.
The National Weather Service warns that travel could be very difficult and to plan on slick road conditions.
The period of heaviest accumulation will be during the day Wednesday. The west deserts will have less accumulation.
Travel could be extremely dangerous in the western Uinta Mountains and the Wasatch Mountain range, according to the National Weather Service.
Motorists traveling back from holiday vacations are asked to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this winter storm situation.
For more information from NOAA/National Weather Service visit http://weather.gov/saltlakecity.
For information on potential travel impacts visit