Mary, her husband and their children moved to Provo in 2015 so that her husband could attend Brigham Young University.
During the pandemic, Mary has been unable to work, which has made it tough for the family to make ends meet.
“It’s really not easy,” Mary said of the move. “One, the food, because it’s really expensive for us to get the food we are used to, and two is the work, trying to hustle to pay the bills and find work.”
The family also has no immediate family members in the U.S., so Mary said the Sub for Santa program helps her children feel loved and cared for during the holiday season.
“The program has brought us joy because, on Christmas day, my kids have gifts to open; they know that Santa is bringing gifts for them,” Mary said. “We have no family members here, no cousins, no nephews, nobody. Sub for Santa is really helpful because it lets my kids know that someone is there thinking about them.”
She said, without the program, her children would not have gifts for Christmas.
Mary hopes her family could receive help from the community this holiday season.
The three children, including one boy and two girls, are in need of winter clothes, school clothes and church clothes this year.
Their 10-year-old son wears a size 12 in pants and shirts with a size eight shoe and is interested in the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” books. He is also interested in a bike for Christmas as well as other things relating to sports.
Their oldest daughter, who is 9 years old, wears size nine in pants and shirts and a size six shoe. She is interested in “The Baby-Sitters Club” graphic novels and would like a bike as well as more sports related things.
Their youngest daughter, 2 years old, wears size three in pants and shirts with a size 10 shoe. She likes the “Frozen” story book and the “ABC, What Can I Be” book series. Other gift ideas include a little genius starter kit and Rainbocorns.
Mary’s husband is slated to graduate from BYU in the next 2 years with a degree in electrical engineering.
The family is planning on spending Christmas at home with Nigerian food, and the children are looking forward to opening their presents.