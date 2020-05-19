Officers with the Provo City Police Department apprehended a man they say attempted to avoid a traffic stop by recklessly driving through city streets.
Authorities were conducting a route patrol near 100 N. Freedom Blvd. when a silver vehicle stopped in the roadway, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
When the male driver of the vehicle noticed the police officer, he allegedly drove through the red light, heading west on 100 North in Provo.
While following the vehicle, officers observed the man, later identified as 32-year-old Jose Luis Gonzalez of Provo, drive into oncoming traffic before turning to travel north on 300 West.
Officials attempted to complete a traffic stop on the vehicle several times, but Gonzalez allegedly did not stop.
According to arrest documents, police were unable to continue the pursuit for long as Gonzalez’ driving had become too dangerous. Authorities ended the pursuit and parked on the side of the road, watching as Gonzalez allegedly continued to recklessly drive down the roadway.
Police allegedly observed Gonzalez drive through several red lights, into oncoming traffic and in circles in intersections with no regard for public safety.
Officers followed Gonzalez’ vehicle from a distance to help minimize risk to other drivers and pedestrians until a successful pit maneuver was deployed.
Police removed Gonzalez from the vehicle and placed him on the ground as he allegedly continued to resist arrest and refused to comply with commands, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Authorities delivered a strike to Gonzalez before deploying a dry stun from a taser before he complied with commands to lie on his stomach with his hands behind his back.
Gonzalez was booked into custody under suspicion of third-degree felony failure to stop at command of police, class A misdemeanor reckless endangerment, class B misdemeanor resisting arrest and class B misdemeanor reckless driving.
Officers also issued Gonzalez citations for failure to obey traffic control devices, unsafe lane travel, no proof of insurance and failure to register a vehicle.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $8,925 bail.