Fire crews responded to the start of a new wildfire at the mouth of Provo Canyon.
The fire, promptly named the Range Fire, reportedly broke out near a local gun range Saturday. The cause, however, is still under investigation.
The Range Fire involved about 15 acres just before 1:30 p.m. As of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Range Fire was estimated to be at about 50-100 acres, according to Utah Fire Info. No structures are threatened at the time of publishing.
According to a statement by Utah Fire Info, several agencies are working together to offer air and ground support in an effort to suppress the fire.
Weather experts warned of moderate to severe droughts throughout nearly all of Utah in June after residents experienced one of the state's driest spring seasons in recorded history. The abnormally little precipitation caused increased wildfire risk across the state, including parts of Utah County.
Since the beginning of the year, over 1,300 wildfires have burned throughout the state and have already cost the state $20 million, fire officials told lawmakers in September.
As of Sept. 7, more than 225,000 acres of state land had been burned, according to Brian Cottam, director of the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.
Multiple fire agencies have come together to organize the “Spark Change” initiative, meant to raise awareness about wildfire risks in Utah.
