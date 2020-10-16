Utah County officials broke ground Thursday on a 72-unit permanent supportive housing project being built in Provo that is expected to serve the county’s homeless population.
The Candlelight Villas project, which is spearheaded by the Food and Care Coalition and supported by a handful of corporate donors, will consist of 72 one-bedroom rental units “with the target population being homeless persons who utilize our services,” according to a summary of the project by the Provo-based homeless resource center.
When the units are built and operational, residents experiencing homelessness will be able to rent them at an income-adjusted rate, said Brent Crane, president of the Food and Care Coalition.
The project is not just about housing, Crane said at a press conference Thursday, describing it as an effort to provide stability for individuals who may be struggling with mental health issues or drug addiction.
“For our population who lack a roof overhead, it’s so much more than that,” Crane said. “They lose their connection to family, they lose their connection to friend and neighbor and pet, respite from the rigors of the day, that they can go clean themselves up, relax on their couch, enjoy the camaraderie of their family and friends and neighbors and maybe even a beloved pet.”
“So when we talk about homelessness in Utah County, we’re talking about that they’ve lost far more than a roof overhead,” he said.
An outline of the Candlelight Villas project, which is expected to be operational in April, states that it will be built as a “Pocket Neighborhood” that reflects a “community” feel instead of a “project feel.”
“The new neighborhood will be built around important support services, including education, medical, dental and mental health services, and employment opportunities,” according to the outline.
While the Food and Care Coalition currently operates 38 on-site transitional housing units and two off-site permanent supportive housing units, Crane said a shortage of affordable one-bedroom apartments in Utah County — which is exacerbated by the high demand for student housing — makes it difficult for homeless individuals to make long-term transitions.
The project, which is expected to cost approximately $8.6 million, is funded through a number of private donations, including from doTERRA, VanCon and HomeAid Utah, as well as through CARES Act funding that was awarded to the county, Crane said.
“As it takes a village to raise our children, it takes a village to raise and to hold up the efforts and the mission of the Food and Care Coalition and similar providers in our community,” he said.
Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and Lehi Mayor Mark Johnson, who served on the Utah County COVID-19 Economic Recovery Committee that allocated funding for the project, were among those who broke ground on the housing project on Thursday.
“I’m just proud of the fact that this is so typical of who we are,” Kaufusi said. “We come together, we lift each other, we open our hearts with compassion and empathy and try to lift those who are less fortunate than us. Provo is No. 1 for volunteerism in the whole nation, and that’s something we can all be proud of.”
Partners for the housing project include Wasatch Behavioral Health, Mountainlands Community Health Center, Brigham Young University, Utah Valley University, American Red Cross, Community Action Services and Deseret Industries.