The Utah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team is reminding outdoor enthusiasts they may be enjoying hiking, boating, canoeing and swimming this summer, but Mother Nature is the one in control.
Two fatalities over the weekend in Provo Canyon have Search and Rescue crews concerned that people be ready for anything.
“Be prepared for the activity you’re involved in,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Sheriff’s spokesman. “Many people underestimate what they’ll need.”
A 23 year-old man from Mexico, who was visiting family in Utah, died Sunday while he was climbing at Bridal Veil Falls.
According to Cannon, it appears the man was hit by a log that had come over the falls.
“It was something difficult to anticipate,” Cannon said.
The man sustained serious injuries and family members who were with him attempted to revive him, according to authorities. Deputies arrived, along with North Fork Fire Department medical personnel, and determined the man’s injuries were fatal.
His body was taken to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner in Taylorsville. The identity of the man has not yet been released.
His death comes one day after 21-year-old Albert John Mapa, of West Valley City, drowned in the Provo River in Provo Canyon. Mapa’s body was found Saturday evening near the Olmstead Diversion Dam about one mile up the canyon from Bridal Veil Falls.
Bridal Veil Falls has been a frequent location of injuries and deaths, particularly during summer months. A Springville man and a Chinese exchange student died in October 2016 after falling at Bridal Veil Falls. Brandon I. Reas, 28, of Springville, and Kedi Chen, 14, of China, were climbing the falls when each fell and suffered fatal injuries. On June 12 of this year, Utah County Search and Rescue responded to an injured teen above Bridal Veil Falls. A 17-year-old boy fell and sustained a head injury above the popular waterfall in Provo Canyon.
Since January 2007, there have been 11 deaths at Bridal Veil Falls. Besides Sunday’s fatality, there have been three drownings; six fatal falls and one suicide.
The water that makes up Bridal Veil Falls comes off the Cascade Mountain drainage. It is fed by ground water and underground draws and ravines. Cannon said that debris collects along these tributaries. There is still debris from the massive avalanche that occurred at Bridal Veil Falls nearly 20 years ago, according to Cannon.
While it’s impossible to predict everything, the U.S. Forest Service encourages those recreating to exercise caution before recreation.
“The most effective way to prevent mishaps is to adequately prepare for the trip,” according to information from the forest service. “Knowledge of the area, weather, terrain, limitations of your body, plus a little common sense can help to ensure a safe and enjoyable trip.”
The Forest Service also recommended the following tips for safety while recreating outdoors:
- There is safety in numbers, so if possible go in groups. The pace should be set by the slowest person in the group.
- Leave an itinerary and cell phone numbers with a friend or family member.
- Don’t forget water, food, sunscreen, proper clothing and shoes, sunglasses and a first aid kit.
- Those taking pets must always keep them on a leash, make sure they have a name tag, bring enough water for them too and take frequent breaks to rest. Be aware of sharp rocks and other ground items that could be harmful to the pads of their feet.