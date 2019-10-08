New details were released on Tuesday concerning a vehicle crash that killed an 18-year-old Provo resident near West Mountain and Benjamin.
The Utah Highway Patrol reported a 1975 blue Ford F-25 and a 2004 white Chevrolet Silverado were traveling northbound on State Route 147 at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday.
The driver of the Chevy attempted to pass the Ford and pulled alongside Eric E. Blackham, 18, who was driving the Ford.
"Witness stated there appeared to be a mutual racing-type occurrence between the two vehicles. While exhibiting speed, a side-swipe crash occurred," according to a UHP report.
The Ford drove off the left side of the road, overcorrected and steered off the road to the right. The vehicle rolled and Blackham was ejected and found deceased at the scene.
The passenger in the Ford was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, and the driver and passenger of the Chevy were uninjured.
All the individuals involved were 18 years old or younger, officials reported.