An international student at Brigham Young University died Sunday evening after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a longboard near the west side of campus.
Jonathan Godoy Morales, 25, was riding a longboard west on Stadium Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to Detective Nick Dupaix with the Provo Police Department.
He attempted to cross Canyon Road and missed two vehicles traveling north and south on the road. But another driver traveling south in a four-door sedan came in contact with the student, police reported.
The driver told investigators she did not notice the student before the crash. Morales was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries.
The incident is still under investigation, Dupaix said. It is unknown if the student was wearing a helmet or how fast he was traveling when the crash occurred.
Morales came from Chile to attend BYU, police reported. University officials declined to comment citing privacy concerns but confirmed he was a part of the ESL program.