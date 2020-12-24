Provo is known for being rated in the top 10 in various categories throughout the nation, but officials are always looking to improve communication and connection between government and residents.
“The controversial public issues of 2020 prove we are at a time when citizen trust in government is most needed — and least felt,” said Nicole Martin, Provo’s public information officer.
Knowing the importance of public communication in good governance, Provo officials have created an online information dashboard for its citizens to quickly access the information that matters most to them.
“We all lead busy lives,” Martin said. “Even when city issues directly impact us, it’s hard to find time to engage and then too often, the information is hard to find. While our Provo website, at provo.org, is still the best source to access all information about Provo, ProvoConnect.com is an ‘at-a-glance’ overview of some hot topics, interesting news items, upcoming events and current community concerns.”
ProvoConnect.com differs from the city’s already-existing website in that, as an information dashboard, it has two goals:
- Provide concise, timely, convenient and visual information on current, citizen-driven topics;
- And serve as an ongoing gauge on the city’s overall well-being based on key city objectives.
“What ProvoConnect is NOT is ‘government as usual,’ where we talk without listening,” Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi said. “We want to hear from those we serve. Surveys will be an ongoing dashboard feature. Not only will citizen feedback guide the dashboard content, but more importantly, it will be one additional way citizen voices can help shape policy.”
Provo city officials just released their first annual Citizen Engagement Survey on ProvoConnect.com to receive feedback on improving community outreach. The survey will remain open until Jan. 15.
“How can we do better?” Kaufusi asked. “We always want to be asking that question as a city. ProvoConnect.com is one additional way to better communicate with citizens. It will ultimately be a communications experiment to see how a city and its citizens can work together to expand and improve community conversations.”
ProvoConnect.com exists largely as a framework awaiting the public’s input on the subject matter of greatest interest, Martin said. Citizen engagement will be regularly monitored to determine desired public content.
“Do our citizens want a regular construction focus, policy papers, ongoing small business features, rotating neighborhood updates, event reminders? We’re waiting to hear from the citizens, but these are some of the ideas,” Martin said.
Provo releases survey
While some information will change based on community feedback, one focus will remain constant throughout the year: Provo Pillars.
“Provo city has been recognized with various rankings across the nation for our city strength in the four key areas of economic health, public safety, planning and quality of life,” Kaufusi said. “These are the four fundamental pillars that either brought them to Provo or keep them here. ProvoConnect.com will provide an ongoing resource for citizens to track the city’s progress on key goals — our Citizen Report Card, regulary updated and readily available.”
Kaufusi shared Provo’s Four Pillars:
Safe and Sound:
- Valuing community safety and security.
Forward-looking: Focusing on the long term, are fiscally responsible, and plan for future generations.
Economically Vibrant:
- Supporting economic opportunity for our residents of all ages and start-ups and businesses of all sizes.
Welcoming:
- Having a strong spirit of community and inclusiveness and welcome all to join us and participate in Provo’s quality of life.
A key component of the city’s Forward-Looking Pillar is city infrastructure, with the Provo City Center being an important citizen-approved project, Kaufusi said.
“We appreciate the trust voters gave us in approving the Police, Fire and City Facilities Bond, authorizing the city to build the new Provo City Center,” she said. “The construction on this facility is now underway, and it is our responsibility to show our citizens how their hard-earned tax dollars are being wisely spent.”
“On ProvoConnect.com, we have the opportunity to continually provide updates on the construction progress,” Martin said. “A construction timeline, an ongoing time-lapse video, project sheet, sustainability updates and behind-the-scenes videos.”
New content on ProvoConnect.com includes a personal tour with the Provo City Center project manager, Scott Henderson.
In a short update video, Henderson walks through the 164,000-square-foot building, located at the corner of Center Street and 500 West, discussing the on-time and on-budget project while sharing ways it will economically anchor downtown, improve operational efficiencies and streamline the citizen’s experience.
Conversation builds a community. With the help of our citizens, ProvoConnect.com will become a valuable online resource to stay in-the-know on community issues, Martin added.
With ProvoConnect.com and the Provo Municipal Council’s Open City Hall online, residents have the ability to know what their city government is doing and how they can affect change and have a voice in their community.