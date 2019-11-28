One officer has minor injuries after alerting residents about a fire Thanksgiving Day morning.
Crews responded to a three alarm apartment building fire Thursday morning at the North Canyon Condos, located at 2244 N. Canyon Road, according to a social media post from Provo Fire and Rescue. Firefighters from Provo, Orem and Springville responded to the fire, totalling 10 fire stations that helped with efforts.
Authorities received a 9-1-1 call at 7:37 a.m. Thursday about the fire, according to Capt. Dean York of Provo Fire and Rescue. The condos are a mix of private owners, and include some college students who attend the nearby Brigham Young University.
Forty-three people were evacuated to a nearby church, according to York. The condos have about 50 units, 10 of which were a total loss.
The fire caused an estimated $3 to $4 million in structural damage, according to a tweet by Provo Fire and Rescue that was posted Thursday afternoon.
The fire’s cause, were unknown as of Thursday morning.
“Right now it looks most likely like an attic fire, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t start in one of the apartments and moved into the attic,” York said.
Mandatory evacuations were in effect for the surrounding buildings as of 11 a.m. York said he doesn’t know how long the residents would be displaced.
The American Red Cross was on scene to help residents find a place to stay, and J. Dawgs had given the displaced occupants lunch.
York said one officer was injured after cutting his hand while breaking glass to alert occupants about the fire.
The fire had been knocked down as of 11 a.m. and crews remained on scene searching for hotspots.
Thursday morning’s snow didn’t help efforts. York said the icy conditions caused some slips and falls among the crew.