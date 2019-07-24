This year’s Pioneer Day celebration at the Pioneer Village in Provo is more like the western migration than in years past.
With major road construction along 500 West in front of both the village at 600 North and the Daughters of Utah Pioneers museum at 560 North, one must travail bumps in the road, dirt and rocks, though the original pioneers did not have to worry about lack of parking or orange construction cones.
“Construction along 500 West has certainly affected our usual numbers of visitors this summer,” said Alex Quinn, with the Provo Pioneer Village. “Weekday evenings are often slow and our volunteers haven’t had much to do. Saturdays typically don’t see more than 5-7 groups of people. Last summer we’d usually have 20 groups.”
The pioneer village opened in 1931 and takes visitors back in time to the early days of Provo when families were sent by Brigham Young to build the area and farm. Some of the buildings at the village go back to 1849.
The village contains the original structures built by founding families, including the Turner Cabin, the Haws Cabin, the Loveless Home, a granary, school, woodshop, corn crib and outhouse, according to the village website.
The village also contains an ox shoeing stock, various pioneer wagons, a working blacksmith shop, authentic general store, and pioneer games for the children, and a wide variety of rare artifacts and tools.
But the village is a little harder to get to this year, and that means some people aren’t wanting to make the trek to get there.
The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers museum next door to the village has limited hours as is, but construction appears to be lowering the number of visitors there as well, according to Quinn.
“While we can certainly appreciate community improvements, this construction has been somewhat discouraging,” Quinn said. “Some volunteers have expressed disappointment in not being as active in providing tours. I’ve personally found myself waiting by the gate almost two hours before the first visitor arrives. Admittedly, boredom can set in when you don’t feel like you’re being put to use.”
Boredom and the heat of the day aren’t the only problems that have the Pioneer Village concerned.
“Since visitor numbers have been down, so have visitor donations,” Quinn said. “The village survives in large part because of the contributions of visitors. Low visitation has meant fewer donations and a smaller budget to work with.”
Construction on 500 West is expected to continue through most of 2020, which means a second summer with possibly fewer visitors to the historic village.
Quinn encourages those who may not have plans for July 24 to come and visit the village and museum to get a real feeling for how the pioneers lived, worked and played.
The village is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Visit http://provopioneervillage.org for full hours and a calendar of events.