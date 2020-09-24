You have to think back to early May to remember what Provo and Orem looked like in the orange restriction phase of Gov. Gary Herbert’s We Lead Together 4.1 plan.
Provo and Orem has had less than two days to roll things back as COVID-19 cases have spiked significantly in the two cities. That has taken a lot of work by personnel and some volunteers to accomplish.
Overall both cities have had to close areas both inside and outside where social distancing is not available. Groups must be 20 people or less.
Spectators are not allowed at high school sporting events and only two members of a household may attend sporting events for non-high school age children.
Face coverings must be worn at public places both indoor and outdoor when consistent 6-feet social distancing is not possible.
Each city has specific parks and locations that will be handled differently to those area's requirements.
Provo
"The movement of Provo and Orem to orange is discouraging but necessary for us to get our rising COVID-19 cases under control," said Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi. "We've been in orange before, we have a plan in place and we have spent every hour since the announcement making sure we are compliant with the state's guidelines."
It takes a lot of hands to get a whole city partially closed again.
“Parks and Recreation has the ‘biggest lift’ in terms of changes that need to be made to recreational facilities,” Kaufusi said. "I've been so amazed and proud of all of the hours that have been spent rearranging the recreation center, for instance, to allow for patrons to continue to enjoy activities while having the peace of mind that they are safe while doing so.”
Performances are still ongoing at the Covey Center for the Arts, but social distancing is in place.
To comply with orange modifications the Rec Center leisure pool has been closed. Only the lap pool is open. All senior programs are suspended.
Most areas have had reduced capacities including the Peaks Ice Arena, which is closed to spectators. The library is open, but face masks are required. East Bay Golf Course is open, but to reduced capacities as well.
“Last-minute changes require a major scramble in all of our facilities,” said Scott Henderson, Parks and Recreation director. "Each one (from the golf course to the Covey Center), we need to work with staff on the changes. It takes a ton of hours and staff to look at what we are doing and the best things we need to do to keep the community safe.”
Henderson and his crew is exhausted but recognizes the importance of maintaining clean, healthy and safe environments.
“Our record is absolutely tremendous under yellow and orange,” Henderson said. “Allowing people to be active and safe at the same time is important. We’re proud of that, and consider us to be on the leading edge.”
Henderson said he and his staff will be watching the governor closely and will be ready to make adjustments going the other way.
Just this coming Tuesday the city was going to have a big public party and grand reopening for the East Bay Golf Course. Henderson wants the public to enjoy it, not just a few.
“We’re excited about opening the golf course, and we’ve had to push that back,” Henderson said.
In the meantime, Provo will encourage people to Mask Up, follow the city’s mandate and comply with the orange phase so residents can get back to living as normal as possible.
Orem
“It’s been a challenge to make the adjustments to our schedule and programming required in the orange phase,” said Lissy Sarvela, recreation manager. “That has meant the cancellation of some youth classes (dance, tumbling, swimming, etc.) where appropriate physical distancing isn’t possible.”
Sarvela added, “Fortunately, we have been able to keep both facilities open and fitness center operations at the senior friendship center and the indoor lap pool at the new fitness center site.”
Sarvela said with just a couple of days to roll into orange employees had to get creative in schedule and layout.
“Luckily we have an extremely positive and proactive staff that have jumped in and done whatever it takes to keep as many offerings available as possible,” Sarvela said. “Our patrons know that we are doing the best we can within the guidelines we’ve been given. And we know the physical, mental and emotional benefits that visiting us brings them. So, we’ll do whatever we can to keep as much open as we possibly can.”
Reed Price, Maintenance Division manager, had crews out Thursday morning taping off the 22 park playgrounds in the city.
Price also needed to have more signs printed to explain the orange or moderate phase to residents visiting parks and other city locations.
“The All-Together park has a fenced place around it,” Price said. “We also have to put signs in all the public restrooms.”
Price is also concerned about his personnel wearing masks not only at work, but when they are away from work.
“We’re essential workers here and have to be careful around each other,” Price said. “We provide essential services and we need to stay well.”
While disappointed in the news, Orem Mayor Richard Brunst said he believes Orem and its residents will step up and do what is needed to bring the numbers of COVID-19 cases down.
“I support the governor and request that we all follow his new direction for our city to help fight the spread of the coronavirus,” Brunst said.
“Please join with me to do all we can to meet the new guidelines. And please help us to get back to the yellow phase through lowering the infection rates of our wonderful city. Thank you for your help. I know that with our combined efforts we can move forward to help our city and bring our rates down,” Brunst added.
The orange phase is in place until Oct. 20 at which time Herbert will reassess where the cities' numbers are at.