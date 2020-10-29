An Orem man is in custody after authorities allegedly discovered several counterfeit bills in his possession.
Officers with the Provo City Police Department responded to reports of suspicious persons after reporting parties advised police two men who had been parked in a U-Haul van had starting walking around a neighborhood on Wednesday.
When authorities arrived on scene, they located the van but did not find the men inside. Rather, police reported the back of the van appeared to be set up for someone to live in the back of it, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, including an air mattress.
In plain view, officials were able to see a syringe cap lying on the air mattress and began driving around in the neighborhood looking for the suspicious men. An officer advised officials there were two men walking back toward the U-Haul van, and police approached the van from the front in their vehicles, turning on their takedown lights.
Police were able to see two men in the front seats. At that time, the passenger exited the van and began to run through backyards in the neighborhood, according to arrest documents.
Officers engaged in a foot pursuit with the passenger, detaining him in a backyard a few houses west of the van after he had fallen into a small hole, identifying him as 32-year-old Pablo Anthony Ozuna of Orem.
Ozuna was handcuffed and escorted to a patrol vehicle and his person was searched. During the search, police allegedly discovered a small, clear bag containing a brown tar substance weighing about 2.5 grams.
After running his personal information, police also reportedly discovered Ozuna had a no-bail warrant out for his arrest. Ozuna was read his Miranda Rights, and he allegedly agreed to speak with police, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Ozuna allegedly told police the substance in the bag was black tar heroin. Using the information Ozuna reportedly gave police and the syringe cap in plain sight, authorities established probable cause and conducted a search of the vehicle where they allegedly discovered an open suitcase with bank cards, three scales with tar residue and a small black pouch containing unused needles.
Officers also allegedly found a wallet with four counterfeit $100 bills, a container of marijuana weighing 3 grams, a rental agreement with Ozuna’s name and a locked safe. After locating the safe keys, Ozuna reportedly gave police permission to open the safe, giving them the combination.
Inside the safe, authorities allegedly discovered several bags of unused needles and small, clear bags. There also was a container with a scale in it. According to arrest documents, Ozuna’s wallet also contained $887 with 37 $20 bills. The money was seized and taken into evidence.
When asked, Ozuna allegedly said most of the belongings in the van were his as he was no longer living in a home and resided in the van.
While engaging in a foot pursuit with Ozuna, the driver also fled. At the time of publishing, a probable cause statement for the driver’s arrest had not been submitted.
Ozuna was taken into custody under the suspicion of second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute, four potential counts of third-degree felony possession of forgery writing, class B misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail without bail.