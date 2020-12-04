Trajan and Sydney are loving parents to three daughters, but their health has kept them from being able to do what they would like to do for their girls this Christmas.
The snowball effect of the pandemic has taken this little family from being pretty good financially to being laden with mountains of medical bills.
According to Sydney, both parents worked at Walmart, both got COVID-19. They also had to pull their girls out of school.
Once they recovered from COVID-19, they both got pneumonia and stayed a week in the hospital before they were released.
Trajan went to work three days later and was sent back to the hospital. Doctors found a blood clot in his stomach. He was bleeding to death.
They found a blood clot in his arteries that had been there since the beginning of October. Now, he needs special care.
“He had to have a portion of his colon removed, and he also has a bad heart,” Sydney said. “Now, he is trying to apply for disability.”
They are struggling financially, and all they want to do is be together for the holidays and to give their three daughters the Christmas they deserve.
The oldest is 16 years old and wears a four or five size pant, a size small in tops and a six-and-a-half size shoe. She needs pajamas and socks specifically. She enjoys fantasy books and would like earrings and other jewelry, body sprays or perfume.
The middle daughter is 14 years old and wears a size eight pant, medium tops and a size seven shoe. She specifically needs jeans and pajamas. She loves anime books and would like arts supplies like a sketchbook and pencils.
The youngest daughter is 11 years old and wears an adult size ten pants, a size large for tops and has a size eight shoe. She specifically needs tennis shoes and long sleeve shirts. She also like anime and art supplies that could include a sketchbook.
All three girls need warm winter clothing.
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed. To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visit http://subforsanta.org.