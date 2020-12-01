Like many other families and individuals, Jackson and Kim have had a financially tough year.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused Jackson to lose hours at his job. Kim has been unable to find a job that fits in with her children’s school schedules.
“I’m trying to find a job where I can take the kids to and from school,” Kim said. “That hasn’t been easy.”
Besides the pandemic, the family had their own medical emergency that is draining any money they might have extra.
According to Kim, Jackson is also having a hard time finding a second job. It’s not like they haven’t be trying, she added.
“This has been financially crippling for us,” Kim said.
Both parents are hoping that a family or individual will be able to bring some Christmas to their two children this year.
Their daughter will soon be 13, and their son is going on 8. Both children are in need of pants, shirts, sweaters, and if possible, winter coats and gloves.
Kim said they need anything warm.
Their daughter wears a size 14-16 in youth clothes and a size four shoe. Her favorite color is purple, and she loves Percy Jackson books. She would like anything to do with crafts, art supplies, drawing and scrapbooking.
Their son wears a size seven in clothes and a kids shoe size 13. His favorite color is blue, and he enjoys books on Spiderman and other Marvel or DC heroes. He also likes Under Dog. He would like a nerf gun and likes to play video games.
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed. To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays or visit http://subforsanta.org.