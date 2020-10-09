Paris Hilton organized a protest outside of the Provo Canyon School on Friday afternoon as a part of her efforts to get the school shut down.
A petition started by Hilton calling for the school to be shut down has received over 125,000 signatures as of Friday afternoon. Hilton has been an outspoken critic of the alleged abuse she says she faced at the school.
"Provo Canyon School in Utah has a horrific legacy of abuse and mistreatment toward the youth they claim to be supporting," the petition reads. "It’s time to shut the school down to ensure the safety of the children at this school now and prevent future generations of survivors."
The school is geared toward the residential treatment of mental health and behavioral issues.
The school's website states that new ownership took over the school in August of 2000; therefore, the current ownership can't comment on patient experiences or operations prior to their purchase of the school.
"We are committed to providing high-quality care to youth with special, and often complex, emotional, behavioral and psychiatric needs," the website says.
While their website states they cannot speak to experiences of previous patients, the petition states that police records and patient testimonies show the abuse is an ongoing concern.
In the petition, Hilton alleges she was kept in solitary confinement, and had to take mandatory, prescribed medication while dealing with verbal abuse that led to nightmares, PTSD, trust issues and more.
"Today we are going to be going to Utah with hundreds of other survivors," Hilton said in a Good Morning America interview on Friday morning. "When I was there I was physically, psychologically and emotionally abused on a daily basis. I'm using my platform to make a difference so this doesn't happen to any other children."