Most people who went to elementary school in Utah County remember taking field trips to Camp Floyd State Park in Fairfield to learn about Mormon pioneers and the Utah War of 1857 and 1858.
Those field trips are still happening today, and last year Camp Floyd State Park started bringing in more visitors and offering a greater variety of educational and entertainment programs, according to Park Manager Clay Shelley.
On Wednesday, Shelley told the Utah County Commission about the services offered by the state park and how they have increased in the past year.
Between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019, more than 16,900 people visited Camp Floyd, Shelley said. That is 3,000 more visitors than the previous year.
Of these visitors, 7,351 were school kids from 74 different schools who came out to “learn about Johnston’s army (and) the occupation of the Utah War,” said Shelley.
“And so that’s really exciting to be able to dress up and do those programs with those school kids,” he said.
Some of the programs offered by camp include after-hours “Lantern Tours” where attendees can explore the camp at night, according to the Camp Floyd website, as well as “Star Parties” at the Camp Floyd Cemetery where residents can “watch the night sky away from the city lights” using telescopes provided by the Utah Valley Astronomy Club and the University of Utah’s South Physics Observatory.
Shelley said he has been told that the cemetery is one of the best places in the region for stargazing.
“It’s comparable to southern Utah,” he said.
Last year, Camp Floyd began offering a Christmas program featuring “tours and stories of Christmas traditions from the time of Camp Floyd,” which is held just before Fairfield's Fire in the Sky Christmas Celebration.
The host of the A&E reality show “Psychic Kids,” visited Camp Floyd last year to film an episode that will air next season, Shelley said, “because our place is supposedly one of the most haunted places in the state.”
Camp Floyd recently participated in a “Shark Tank” competition held by Utah Parks and Recreation and won a $25,000 grant, according to Shelley. He said the money will be used to build a stage for the camp’s summer concert series, another recently launched initiative.
“We feel we could have about 1,000 people (in) that picnic area for our concerts,” he said. “So we’re excited for that.”
With new programs being offered and additional developments underway, Shelley said he hopes the park can continue to draw visitors who are interested in learning about this unique slice of Utah’s history.