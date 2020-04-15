A Provo man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after threatening to infect everyone at a McDonald's on 211 W. Cougar Boulevard.
When officers arrived, witnesses told police a man, identified as 21-year-old Christopher Cloy Green, had been harassing employees and was refusing to leave, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
Authorities spoke with an employee who told officials Green had entered the McDonald's claiming an employee had threatened and harassed him, but later said he was just joking.
Green then ordered food, but when he was asked to pay, he allegedly told the employees he did not want any food. The employee told authorities she asked Green to leave the store, but he refused and told her he did not like her attitude and she better change it, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The employee also told police while Green was in the store he was talking to himself and threatening to infect everyone with COVID-19.
Police took Green into custody under suspicion of commercial obstruction, a class A misdemeanor. He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $1,950 bail.