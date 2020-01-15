Officials with the Utah Transit Authority reported an individual was struck by a FrontRunner train in Provo on Wednesday morning.
The identity and condition of the person are currently unknown.
Passengers were advised to use a bus bridge available around 11:25 a.m. between Provo and Orem FrontRunner stations.
Trains heading south will turn around at Orem until further notice, UTA stated on social media. Northbound trains are expected to see 10 to 15 minute delays from Orem.
This article is developing and will be updated.