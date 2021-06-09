A mishap when crews were pulling electrical lines in southeast Provo on Wednesday caused more than 500 homes to lose power for about an hour around 3:45 p.m.
Crews were pulling in a transmission conductor line which then fell into the distribution line causing the outage, according Kat Linford, utility spokeswoman.
"The crews are working on repairing the line and replacing a fuse," Linford said Wednesday afternoon. "Power should be restored within the half hour."
The power outage affected the Mountain Vista neighborhood at the very southern end of the city.
No one was hurt and power was restored within minutes once crews determined what had happened.
Linford did note that we are getting into the summer months where more outages occur, particularly when air conditioners are in full use. Residents should take steps to be prepared for an outage if one occurs in their area.
Linford added there is a lot of construction going on in the area and outages are sometimes caused by construction incidents.