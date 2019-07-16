A power outage is currently affecting a few thousand people in south Provo, according to Kat Linford, public information officer for Provo Power.
As of 4:50 p.m., Linford said Provo Power predicts the outage will last about two to three more hours. She also said they don't yet know the specific number of people the outage is affecting, but they predict it's around 2,000 to 3,000.
According to a map on http://provopower.org, the outage is affecting areas between 100 South and 1820 south and 500 West and 120 West (with a handful of outliers beyond those streets).
Linford said the outage was caused when a bird nest touched one of the transformers and burned up.
Some street lights in the area are out, Linford said. Crews are working on restoring power.
This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.