A power outage is affecting about 4,500 customers in the areas from about 3300 N. University Avenue to Bulldog Avenue in Provo, with Parts of Utah Valley Hospital also without electricity.
Provo Power crews have reported it was started by a bird that came in contact with electrical wires and was then electrocuted.
The bird caught on fire and when it fell, it started a grass fire by the poles, said Kat Linford, Provo Power spokeswoman. Lineman are inspecting the lines for damage.
"We do not know if it will be 10 minutes or an hour for power to come back on," Linford said.
Motorists should treat flashing and blacked out red lights as four-way stops.
More information will be released as it is made available.